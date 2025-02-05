Prep roundup: Deer Park clinches 2A wrestling with win over Clarkston

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school wrestling action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Deer Park 59, Clarkston 15: Owen McLean (126) and Brock Berger (165) won by pin in less than a minute and the visiting Stags beat the Bantams. Casey Kimball (113) won by pin for Clarkston.

West Valley 59, Pullman 22: Derrick Bollinger (120), Jaiden Peak (126), Brodey Mogan (132), Simeon Mattingly (138), Champ Bailey (165) and Andrew Royston (215) won by pin and the visiting Eagles beat the Greyhounds. Israel Manfredda (144), Austin Crossler (150) and Griffen Engle (157) won by pin for Pullman.

East Valley 51, Rogers 24: Conner Nicholson (144), Tyler Grant (215) and Mica Nelson (285) won by pin and the visiting Knights beat the Pirates. Roman Gumm (150) and Cade Lawlor (190) won by pin for Rogers.