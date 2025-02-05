‘Reprehensible:’ Ex-Nampa School District employee sent to prison for possessing child porn

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

A former Nampa School District employee was sentenced to over a decade in prison after authorities learned he “tricked” a former student into sending him child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill sentenced Chad Longley, of Boise, to 141 months in federal prison, or nearly 12 years, for two felonies: possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday. The 45-year-old also will be placed on supervised release for 20 years once he leaves prison.

In 2017, Longley created a fake online social media profile and befriended one of his former underage students under the guise that he was a young woman, according to court records and the U.S. attorney’s office. Longley then persuaded the underage male student — who wasn’t aware it was Longley — into sending him explicit photos of himself, amounting to child pornography.

“The defendant’s actions in taking advantage of a former student are particularly heinous, and he deserves this lengthy prison sentence,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in the news release.

Longley began working for the Nampa School District in 2003, where he first worked at South Middle School before transferring to Sunny Ridge Elementary for a year in 2011, the school district previously told the Statesman. He began working at the district office in 2017 and was an online instructional coach for the Nampa Online Virtual Academy in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He left the district in May 2021, then-district spokesperson Kathleen Tuck said at the time, adding that nobody ever reported any allegations about him during his time there. Roughly a month later, Longley was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

“The actions of this former teacher are reprehensible,” Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in the release. “This sentence represents the hard work of (Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children) investigators, the federal prosecutor, and the team of professionals committed to stopping these crimes. I’m grateful for their commitment to keep our kids safe from abuse and exploitation, and for the courts that recognize the seriousness of these crimes.”