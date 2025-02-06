10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 7-9

1 Upcycle Fashion Lab – Turn old clothes into new unique fashions using scissors and sewing machines. Expert sewists from Spokane Zero Waste’s Mend-It Cafe will provide everything a creator might need to learn upcycling skills, but attendees are encouraged to bring garments they’d like to re-fashion. Registration encouraged. 3:30-5 p.m. Friday at the South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Admission: Free.

2 Bitch ‘n Stitch – Crochet, knitting, embroidery, weaving, cross stitch, felting, looming, macrame, friendship bracelets and just about anything you can think of! Everyone is welcome. This is not a teaching group, but chances are if you have a question, someone might know. 6:30 pm. Thursday at Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. (509) 315-5605. Admission: Free.

3 Arts Buzz Artist Meeting – A monthly meeting for artists, creatives, arts nonprofits and anyone wanting to connect within the arts community. 9-10 a.m. Friday at 105 1st St, Coeur d Alene. (208) 664-3194. Admission: Free.

4 Storme at Garden Party – Chill tunes mixed by Storme in a relaxing atmosphere with cocktails. 7 p.m.-midnight at Garden Party, 107 S. Madison St. Admission: Free.

5 Lord of the Rings Trivia Fundraiser – A Lord of the Rings-themed trivia competition fundraiser for the 2025 Get Lit! Festival. Gather teams of up to four players and answer question based on the Lord of the Rings books. Winners will earn prizes ranging from books to free appetizers. 12-2 p.m. Sunday at Iron Goat Brewing Company, 1302 W. 2nd Ave. Admission: $10.

6 Blake Braley – Live music at Zola. 21+ event. 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Karaoke at AK Asian – Weekly karaoke with $2.75 PBR tallboys and $4 well shots. 8-11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday at AK Asian, 4824 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

8 Galentine’s Day on Perry – An event put on by gals for gals (and their pals). Women-owned businesses – Wishing Tree Books, Title Nine, Veda Lux, Bee You Organics and Pacific to Palouse – present Galentine’s Day on Perry Street. A celebration of women entrepreneurs, local artists and makers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, South Perry Street from Ninth to 12th avenues. (509) 535-4839. Admission: Free.

9 Austin Miller Band – Live music at Zola. 21+ event. 9-11:55 p.m. Friday at Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Home Buyer Education Seminar – Washington State Housing Finance Commission sponsored class with guest speakers to teach about the home buying process. 10 a.m. Saturday at the New America Funding in the Bank of America Building, 601 W. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.