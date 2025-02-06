Bremerton mayor pauses hiring DEI manager after Trump executive order

Caitlyn Freeman The Seattle Times

Feb. 6—Bremerton’s mayor has paused the hiring of the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion manager in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting DEI initiatives.

Mayor Greg Wheeler said he feared losing funding, with the city receiving about $19.2 million from the federal government for various projects according to a list he provided to the Kitsap Sun, which first reported the hiring pause.

“I know pausing this recruitment is disappointing to some people. I have been advocating for the position for several years and I am disappointed too,” Wheeler said in an email Wednesday.

Bremerton appears to be among the first cities in Western Washington rethinking diversity programs and initiatives, as Trump threatens to pull grants from municipalities that promote DEI.

But Wheeler’s pause has caused a stir with the City Council, with some council members saying they believe Wheeler jumped the gun.

“We haven’t gotten advice from municipal research,” said Councilmember Jane Rebelowski.

Councilmember Jeff Coughlin, who chairs the council’s finance committee, called for Bremerton to coordinate with experts and cities across Washington state and the nation so it is “not the only city that is going to be having to figure this out.”

“Now is not the time for elected officials to act out of fear,” Coughlin said.

In response, Wheeler said the best thing to do is address Trump’s executive orders one at a time to “… get on sound legal ground, and do the best thing for all the citizens of Bremerton.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Bob Ferguson said the governor hadn’t spoken with Wheeler as of Wednesday evening but asked staffers to reach out.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has accused Trump of misleading the country, calling Trump’s executive order targeting diversity initiatives “unnecessary and disingenuous.”

Brown and 11 other state attorneys general said DEI programs “simply ensure that there are fair opportunities for everyone.

“We strongly oppose the President’s attempts to weaponize decades-old policies, which have been supported by Democratic and Republican administrations alike, to combat historical inequities faced by underrepresented communities and the ongoing, insidious discrimination that still exists in our country,” they wrote.

The city of Baltimore filed suit against the Trump administration Monday over the DEI executive order, calling it unconstitutional and saying it chills free speech.

“This executive order goes beyond just attacking DEI; it aims to establish the legal framework to attack anyone or any place who dares to celebrate our diversity,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

Wheeler said he’s not bringing any measures to the Bremerton City Council to vote on but hopes to collaborate with the council on potentially moving forward with the DEI position.

