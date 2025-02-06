Education Notebook: GirlConNW seeks to inspire female leaders

GirlConNW is a free, one-day development experience for girls in sixth through 12th grades, created and hosted by Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. The event is noon-5 p.m. at the Community School, 1025 W. Spofford Ave.

This annual event aims to inspire the next generation of women leaders. Through break-out sessions, keynote speakers and professional development, girls learn about various careers and make connections to help them cultivate their futures.

Presenters will discuss their career choices and the pathways they took to get there. During an EXPO session, girls will have time to connect with each other, participate in fun activities, and have a chance to win prizes.

For more information and registration, visit www.girlconnw.com.

APPLE information night

Families interested in Spokane Public Schools’ APPLE – Alternative Parent Participation Learn Experience – program can attend an information session at 6 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Elementary, 2627 E. 17th Ave.

The program is a lottery-choice option available at Franklin and Garfield elementaries. It’s open to kindergartners through fifth-graders in the Spokane district. The program requires parents to volunteer 90 hours a year.

Attending an information session is a requirement to enter the lottery. Child care will be provided. For more information, email enrollment@franklinapple.org.