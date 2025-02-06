Kraken get good news on Jordan Eberle, scuffle in 3-1 loss to Maple Leafs

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The highlight of the Kraken’s Thursday came just before 10 a.m., when captain Jordan Eberle donned a regular blue contact jersey for morning skate for the first time since November.

Winger Eberle, 34, sustained a relatively rare and serious pelvis injury in a collision with the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy on Nov. 14. It required surgery. He’s expected to return to the lineup on schedule, after the break for the 4 Nations Faceoff from Feb. 9-19.

With guidance from the coaching staff, Eberle will take a few days off while most of his teammates disperse for two weeks. Then “he’ll be on his program and on his rehab shortly thereafter,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said.

Having the captain be a full participant again looked and felt correct.

“I’ll just call them baby steps at this time,” Bylsma said.

“It’s great for the group. It’s great for Ebs. His leadership in that room is a big part of it….getting him back on the ice means we’re a little closer to getting him back.”

That upbeat morning skate gave way to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, however. The Kraken trailed throughout and fell 3-1 at Climate Pledge Arena.

With one skate on the blue line, Toronto defenseman Philippe Myers unleashed a slap shot that deflected off Kraken center Matty Beniers. The puck changed direction and beat Joey Daccord (27 saves) to make it 1-0 less than eight minutes into the game. Myers was credited with his first goal of the season.

Kraken center Chandler Stephenson high-sticked Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly and drew blood. Toronto had four minutes of power-play time to make the score 2-0. Behind a sprawled and blissfully unaware Daccord, Toronto’s John Tavares crashed the net and sent the puck off the base of the goalpost. Seattle’s Brandon Tanev dove into the net to keep the puck out.

It was only about a 45-second reprieve for the Kraken. Bobby McMann redirected a puck past Daccord, who had little chance on it, with 1:07 left in the first period.

Seattle winger Oliver Bjorkstrand marked his 600th NHL game with an assist and an uncharacteristic fighting major. He dumped Toronto’s Simon Benoit, who didn’t appreciate it. The skirmish was mostly tugging and circling with few actual swings, but it was convincing enough for the officials, who intervened and ushered them to the penalty boxes.

The Maple Leafs deflected in their third goal themselves during the second period. Scorer Matthew Knies’ stick was suspiciously high, and Daccord immediately popped out of his crouch to suggest that it was illegally above the crossbar. After a long review, Daccord shrugged in disbelief when the call on the ice was upheld at 12:37 mark.

Down 3-0, the Kraken didn’t push back again before the intermission, and the Maple Leafs didn’t let up. Daccord turned aside a Nicholas Robertson breakaway and reprise. Robertson made his way out of the corner, got the puck back and swatted away at Daccord’s pads.

Eeli Tolvanen ended Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz’s shutout bid about six minutes into the third period. Daccord picked up the secondary assist. It was the second helper of his career, and his second in less than a month.

Benoit, who fought Bjorkstrand earlier in the game, was annoyed again in the third period. Seattle defenseman Cale Fleury — in the lineup for injured Ryker Evans — smushed Benoit with a screen while Tolvanen fired away behind them. Benoit shoved Fleury after the deed was done.