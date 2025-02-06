Color Scheme

Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball

Live updates: Gonzaga returns to McCarthey Athletic Center to host streaking Loyola Marymount

Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount tonight at 6 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region. (Photo by Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Revew)
From staff reports

Pregame

There aren’t as many gimmes for Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference these day.

And while the Zags blew out Loyola Marymount in there first meeting this season, the Lions enter tonight’s contest on a five-game winning streak. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center on KHQ and ESPN+ outside of the region.

Gonzaga (16-7, 7-3 WCC) is coming off a 62-58 loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday in Moraga, Calif., where the Zags came back from a 14-point deficit at halftime, only to falter down the stretch in what has become a trend this season.

LMU (14-8, 6-4) has wins over Santa Clara, San Diego (twice), Pacific and Portland since losing back-to-back games against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s in early January.

Series history

Gonzaga has a 80-24 series lead over Loyola Marymount since 1949. LMU has won one meeting since 2010, a 68-67 victory at McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 19, 2023.

Team stats

  LMU (14-8, 6-4) Gonzaga (16-7, 7-3)
Points 71.3 88.2
Points allowed 69.5 71.2
Field goal pct. 43.6 50.0
Rebounds 34.9 39.3
Assists 13.9 19.7
Blocks 4.0 3.0
Steals 5.8 7.7
Streak Won 5 Lost 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Caleb Stone-Carrawell (LMU) 13.5 48.3 66.1
Graham Ike (GU) 17.6 59.7 78.3
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Jevon Porter (LMU) 8.2 5.9 2.3
Graham Ike (GU) 7.2 5.1 2.1
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Will Johnston (LMU) 3.1 1.1 28.5
Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 2.3 34.8

Game preview

More on the Zags