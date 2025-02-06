Live updates: Gonzaga returns to McCarthey Athletic Center to host streaking Loyola Marymount

Pregame
There aren’t as many gimmes for Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference these day.
And while the Zags
blew out Loyola Marymount in there first meeting this season, the Lions enter tonight’s contest on a five-game winning streak. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center on KHQ and ESPN+ outside of the region.
Gonzaga (16-7, 7-3 WCC) is coming off a
62-58 loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday in Moraga, Calif., where the Zags came back from a 14-point deficit at halftime, only to falter down the stretch in what has become a trend this season.
LMU (14-8, 6-4) has wins over Santa Clara, San Diego (twice), Pacific and Portland since losing back-to-back games against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s in early January.
Series history
Gonzaga has a
80-24 series lead over Loyola Marymount since 1949. LMU has won one meeting since 2010, a 68-67 victory at McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 19, 2023.
Team stats
LMU (14-8, 6-4)
Gonzaga (16-7, 7-3)
Points
71.3
88.2
Points allowed
69.5
71.2
Field goal pct.
43.6
50.0
Rebounds
34.9
39.3
Assists
13.9
19.7
Blocks
4.0
3.0
Steals
5.8
7.7
Streak
Won 5
Lost 1
Individual leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
Caleb Stone-Carrawell (LMU)
13.5
48.3
66.1
Graham Ike (GU)
17.6
59.7
78.3
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORPG
Jevon Porter (LMU)
8.2
5.9
2.3
Graham Ike (GU)
7.2
5.1
2.1
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
Will Johnston (LMU)
3.1
1.1
28.5
Ryan Nembhard (GU)
10.0
2.3
34.8
Game preview
Randy Bennett may be the last person Gonzaga fans want a therapy session from five days after Saint Mary’s scraped out a 62-58 win over the Bulldogs, giving the Gaels three wins in four tries over their archrival from the West Coast Conference. |
Read more
With good size, solid athleticism and a knack for getting to his favorite spots, Caleb Stone-Carrawell resembles the type of player who has given Gonzaga headaches during West Coast Conference play and through long stretches of the 2024-25 season. |
Read more More on the Zags
Two college basketball big men with ties to Spokane and the Inland Northwest were among the 10 candidates named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year top 10 watch list Thursday. |
Read more
“I saw the opportunity for (Dan Monson) to come back here and do something special, like he did at Gonzaga,” Frahm said. “This Eastern opportunity with Mons sparks that same kind of competitiveness in me.” |
Read more
If Gonzaga coach Mark Few had his druthers, the schedule for the Zags’ and every other West Coast Conference team in action this week – and most weeks – would look different. Same for Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett. |
Read more
The roller coaster continues for Gonzaga basketball. |
Read more
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is off the team’s injury report, setting up his potential return for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. |
Read more