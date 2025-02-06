New law adds ID to Department of Corrections reentry plans

By Cheryl Schweizer Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA – A new law will require the Department of Corrections to help state inmates get some form of state identification before they are released. The law, which went into effect in January, requires the Washington Department of Corrections to make identification available as part of a re-entry plan program that was already mandated by the state.

The re-entry program, including the new license requirements, applies only to prisoners in state custody. It does not apply to people in city or county custody.

The law originally was introduced by Representative Darya Farivar (D-North Seattle), who said in a news release that an ID is crucial to helping former inmates access housing, jobs and other resources.

“It’s not just about paperwork,” Farivar said. “It’s about empowering individuals and creating a path to stability and success. (The law) gives people the tools they need to hit the ground running and build a stable future.”

She said the idea came from a constituent in her district who suggested it during a town hall.

Chris Wright, DOC communications director, said in an email to the Columbia Basin Herald that it can be difficult for people who are just being released to access some services that might be easy to get in other circumstances.

“Run-of-the-mill tasks that you and I take for granted can be daunting for incarcerated individuals and put up a substantial roadblock to their successful reintegration into society,” Wright said. “They often leave prison with very little money and may not be able to afford the license fee. They may not have a phone, computer or car, and struggle to make an appointment with DOL. Without an ID, it can then be difficult to secure housing or apply for jobs. In turn, without income or stable housing, they are much more likely to commit another crime.”

The law applies to people who’ve been incarcerated for more than 60 days, or whose license or ID has expired. The DOC will pay any application fee and provide a photo that isn’t the person’s mugshot. The picture can’t indicate the person was in custody when the photo was taken.

Wright said the law is intended to reduce the chance people will go back into custody.

“Providing an ID and access to housing and health care is a public safety measure that can help reduce recidivism,” he said.