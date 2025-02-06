This day in history: The closure of a girls-only Catholic school laid the groundwork for G-Prep to go coed

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: “Tears, long faces and brave smiles” greeted a momentous announcement at the Holy Names Academy gymnasium.

This Spokane Catholic school institution for 87 years announced it would close at the end of the school year.

Sister McEvoy of the Sisters of the Holy Names said that enrollment had dropped to 295, compared to 509 a decade earlier.

She said funds were not available to continue to provide a quality education. Her biggest concern was “ the junior girls and their reaction to this announcement.” Their credits should be transferrable to another school, she said.

Marycliff Academy, the other Catholic girl’s school in the city, said it was preparing for an influx of new students. Officials from Gonzaga Prep, the boy’s Catholic high school, were studying the idea of turning Gonzaga Prep into a coeducational institution.

From 1925: Bernard Newman, 21, on trial for manslaughter, testified that he had no recollection of striking and killing Joseph Kennedy while driving on Apple Way.

He said he saw a car approaching from the other direction, applied his brakes, and began to skid and hit a car belonging to a Mr. Carter.

“I do not remember striking another car,” Newman said. “After my car had hit the car I later learned was Carter’s, I tried to turn to the left, but my car did not respond.”

He admitted to having “two drinks of whisky” the morning of the accident, but said they were “small.”

When asked if he saw Kennedy crossing the highway with a box of apples, Newman said, “I did not.” He said he was unaware that anyone had been seriously hurt, and did not find out Kennedy had died until the next day.