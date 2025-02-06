Washington governor rescinds wildlife commission appointments

The latest appointments to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission were sent back to the governor’s office on Wednesday, stalling the confirmation process before hearings were even scheduled.

The move came at the request of Gov. Bob Ferguson, who sent a letter asking the Senate to return to his office the appointment of Kettle Falls resident Lynn O’Connor and the reappointment of commission co-chair Tim Ragen.

The letter, an undated copy of which was provided to The Spokesman-Review early Thursday, said that the administration had received “multiple letters, emails, and other correspondence from individuals, tribes, and other entities expressing a desire for a more extensive process for these appointments.

“Returning these appointments will enable my office to interview and evaluate the qualifications of these and other candidates for these important Commission positions, before presentation to the Senate for confirmation,” the letter said.

The decision rescinds the final two commission appointments made by former Gov. Jay Inslee, who named O’Connor and Ragen to the panel in the final days of his 12 years in office last month.

It also follows the release of a report from the William D. Ruckelshaus Center that found that observers view the commission as “dysfunctional,” and that many have concerns with the appointment process.

Brionna Aho, a Ferguson spokesperson, said in an email that the office wanted to call back the appointments “in order to engage in a more thorough appointment process.” She also said the new appointments will be due to the Senate in 60 days.

Legislation for the appointments had been referred to the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. The top Republican on the committee, Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, said in a statement that she supported the effort to return the appointments because “the process just didn’t sit right to me.”

Short added that Ferguson “argues that he should be able to make his own appointments, and I agree with him.”

Hunters and others who had been critical of Inslee’s decision to name the two members of the commission cheered the news that the appointments had been pulled back this week.

Dan Wilson, co-chair of the Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said in a statement that his organization is “deeply grateful” to the Senate and the governor’s office for pulling back the appointments.

“This presents an opportunity for Governor Ferguson to lead the way in fostering the inclusivity, transparency, and accountability needed for the Commission to effectively manage our natural resources,” Wilson said.

Claire Loebs Davis, president of Washington Wildlife First, was a supporter of both appointments. She said she’s not quite sure what to think about the decision to return them to the governor’s office, but that she doesn’t see it as a sign that the Ferguson administration plans to roll back wildlife protections.

Instead, she said it’s Ferguson’s prerogative to review the appointments, and this week’s news amounts to him simply asking the Senate to let him do that. She added that she trusts he’ll “do the right thing for wildlife in the end.”

“He just got into office, and it might take some sorting out for him to figure out next steps,” Davis said. “We should give him the time to do that before rushing to judgment about what’s happened, because we don’t really know yet.”

In the short term, the decision leaves some key questions unanswered, such as who will be at the table when the commission meets next week in Olympia.

The nine-member body oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and has the final say on species protections and hunting and fishing seasons, among other items. It also has the power to hire or fire the WDFW director.

Six commissioners have been confirmed by the Senate in past legislative sessions. Three commissioners were serving terms that expired in January –Ragen, Molly Linville of Douglas County and Jim Anderson of Chelan County.

In mid-January, just days before leaving office, Inslee reappointed Ragen and named O’Connor to replace Linville. The administration did not make a decision on Anderson’s seat.

Since no decision was made, Anderson has continued serving on the commission.

It’s unclear whether Ragen or O’Connor will be able to join the panel when it meets next week.

WDFW officials directed questions about the commission’s makeup to the governor’s office. The governor’s office did not immediately respond.