Berkly Catton scores four goals, Spokane Chiefs rout Seattle 9-1

KENT, Wash. – Berkly Catton has missed too many Western Hockey League games this season – first due to the Seattle Kraken’s training camp, then in service to the Canada national team at the World Junior Championships – to reach the 54 goals he scored last season.

But Friday night he tried his best to catch up.

Catton scored four goals, increasing his season total to 26 in 39 games, and the Spokane Chiefs routed the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-1 at the ShoWare Center, the Chiefs fourth win in a row.

The Chiefs (34-16-0-0) have scored 29 goals in their current winning streak. They remain 13 points behind U.S. Division and Western Conference-leading Everett with 18 games remaining in the regular season. Seattle (18-28-2-1) remains mired in 10th in the conference, one point out of a playoff spot.

Chase Harrington started the scoring just more than 4 minutes into the game with his 15th goal of the season. Catton, defenseman Nathan Mayes and Owen Martin added first period goals as the Chiefs built a 4-0 lead after one.

Catton scored his second of the night just 28 seconds into the second period, and his second of the period at the 10-minute mark made it 6-1.

He added his fourth of the game on the power play at 3:18 of the fourth, Andrew Cristall scored his 35th of the season 5 minutes later and Martin got his second of the game and seventh of the season with 4 minutes left.

Dawson Cowan made 21 saves.

The Chiefs host BC Division-leading Victoria (29-14-3-5) Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Arena.