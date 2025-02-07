Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown and lawmakers are up for pay raises. How much will they make?

By Simone Carter The News Tribune

The paystubs of state leaders – including the governor and attorney general – are poised to soon see increases.

That’s thanks to action taken Wednesday by the independent citizens’ commission charged with setting officials’ salaries for Washington’s three branches of government.

Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown will each receive an overall boost of roughly 14% over the course of two years, according to the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials.

Ferguson’s annual pay will rise from its current rate of $204,205 to $218,744, effective July 1. Starting July 2026, he’ll get $234,275.

Over the same span, Brown’s will jump from $193,169 to $206,923 to $221,614.

Commissioners previously floated the idea of raising those two officials’ salaries by only 5% over a couple years, as reported by the Washington State Standard.

Many state lawmakers, meanwhile, are set to see a percentage hike of more than 16% over two years. Legislators bringing home $61,997 today will receive $67,688 starting July 1, and $72,494 the following year.

Leaders of the four caucuses, who make more because of their additional duties, would see increases as well. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, for example, would go from making $70,716 to $75,688 effective July 1, then $80,494 beginning in July 2026.

Of note: The commission decides the pay scales according to job responsibilities and not based on who’s currently in the role.

Cost-of-living adjustments of 5% over two years are also coming for the other statewide elected officials. Justices and judges are poised to get 7% pay raises over the same time frame.

The governor and Legislature will work to figure out how to fund these changes in the budget. Such officials cannot tinker with what the commission chooses. However, after the Secretary of State’s Office receives the salary schedule, a referendum could be filed within 90 days – and if that doesn’t happen, then the updated pay becomes law.

If a referendum were to stick, then the salary schedule would be nixed and none of the officials would get bumps for a couple of years.

The commission on Wednesday aired concerns about leaders’ salaries keeping up with inflation. Members also noted that some lawmakers, such as business owners, might feel like they can’t afford to stay in the Legislature. Many hold down second jobs to support their families at the same time they’ve seen mounting legislative workloads.

Members also acknowledged that the public could have an adverse reaction if the commission were to approve an increase that goes “too far, too fast.” The state is grappling with a significant budget shortfall, after all.

Chair Jon Bridge noted that the salaries of Washington’s elected officials still sit “pretty well at the top” compared with other states’ rates. (Case in point: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earns $153,750 per year, while that state’s lawmakers who meet biennially rake in $7,200 annually.)

“But that’s as it should be,” Bridge continued, “given the cost of living and the salaries that people make in Washington state.”