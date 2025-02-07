GSL Roundup: Luke Gisolo goes for season-high 33 points in University boys win; Olivia McIntyre leads Gonzaga Prep girls

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 67, Mt. Spokane 62: Karson Maze scored 17 points, Bryce Lynd added 16 and the visiting Panthers (16-4, 8-1) finished second in the league with a win over the Wildcats (14-7, 7-2).

Mead will host Mid-Columbia Conference third-place Kamiakin in a District 6 first-round game on Thursday. Jaden Ghoreishi led four in double figures with 15 points for Mt. Spokane, which will be the GSL top seed to districts and host GSL No. 4 Cheney on Saturday.

University 94, Lewis and Clark: Luke Gisolo scored a season-high 33 points, Jack Del Mese added 26 and the Titans (7-12, 5-4) topped the Tigers (4-17, 2-7). U-Hi will be the 3-seed to the 3A districts. KJ Kinkade scored 22 points and Asher Jenson had 20 for LC, which is the GSL 4A fourth seed.

Cheney 64, Shadle Park 57: Grayson Burton scored 16 points and the Blackhawks (7-13, 3-6) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-17, 0-9). Jacob Boston led the Highlanders with 17 points.

Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 45: Brogan Howell scored 16 points and the league-champion Bullpups (19-2, 9-0) beat the visiting Saxons (7-13, 3-6). Luke Roland led Ferris with 16 points.

GSL 2A

North Central 62, Pullman 57: Makai Daniels scored a season-high 29 points and the visiting Wolfpack (14-6, 8-3) defeated the Greyhounds (13-5, 8-2). Daniel Kwon led Pullman with 23 points.

Clarkston 43, Deer Park 26: Isaiah Woods scored 12 points, Niko Ah Hi added nine and the visiting Bantams (9-10, 6-5) beat the Stags (2-16, 0-10).

Rogers 81, East Valley 51: Treshon Green scored 17 points, Brady Krebs added 14 and the visiting Pirates (7-11, 3-7) defeated the Knights (3-15, 2-8) Tyson Rigby led East Valley with 17 points and Malaki Nunn had 13.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 63, Ferris 48: Olivia McIntyre scored a season-high 23 points and the Bullpups (14-6, 6-3) beat the visiting Saxons (7-13, 4-5). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 17 points.

Cheney 50, Shadle Park 34: Natalie Richards scored nine points and the Blackhawks (5-15, 1-8) defeated the visiting Highlanders (4-16, 1-9). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 15 points.

Mead 51, Mt. Spokane 46: The visiting Panthers (13-6, 7-2) beat the Wildcats (8-12, 3-6). Details were unavailable.

University 67, Lewis and Clark 59: The visiting Titans (10-10, 5-4) beat the Tigers (9-12, 2-7). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 69, Clarkston 49: Brooklyn Coe scored 20 points, Jacey Boesel added 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Stags (18-0, 10-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (16-4, 9-2) to clinch the 2A league title. Deer Park has won 40 straight games against league opponents, dating back to the past two seasons in the Northeast A. Reese De Groot led the Bantams with 16 points.

Pullman 71, North Central 38: Grace Kuhle scored 37 points and the Greyhounds (11-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (5-14, 5-6). Feather Auld led North Central with 14 points.

Rogers 58, East Valley 56: Saige Stuart scored 24 points and the visiting Pirates (2-16, 1-9) beat the Knights (3-15, 1-9). Weather Salinas-Taylor led East Valley with 23 points.