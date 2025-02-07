Inlander Restaurant Week announces list of participating eateries; plus, adds lunch to the menu

From staff reports

Ditch your meal prep and pull out your calendar, because Inlander Restaurant Week has released its list of 100-plus participating restaurants for the week of Feb. 27-March 8.

The list includes Restaurant Week mainstays and some new eateries to enjoy, plus some locations are offering their menus during lunch, in addition to dinnertime.

The three-course menus are priced at $25, $35 and $45, depending on where you dine.

Here’s where to eat well for cheap:

24 Taps Burgers & Brews

315

1898 Public House

Ambrosia Bistro & Wine Bar

Anthony’s

Arrowhead Pizza

Baba

The Backyard Public House

Bangkok Thai

Bardenay

Bark, A Rescue Pub

Beverly’s

Black Pearl Casino

Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

The Burger Dock

Cascadia Public House

The Cedars Floating Restaurant

Centennial

Chaps

Chinook Steak, Seafood and Pasta

Chowderhead

Clinkerdagger

Cochinito Taqueria

Collective Kitchen

Dam Bar & Restaurant

Das Stein Haus

De Leon’s Taco & Bar

De Leon’s Tex-Mex Grill

Dockside

Downriver Grill

Dry Fly Distilling

Durkin’s Liquor Bar

East Pan Asian Cuisine

Emrys Beer & Mead Works

Feast World Kitchen

Flame & Cork Woodfired Restaurant

Flatstick Pub

The Flying Goat

For the Love of God Brewing and Pizzeria

Francaise

Gander & Ryegrass

Garden Party

Gilded Unicorn

Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ | Press Public House

Heritage Bar & Kitchen

Hogwash Whiskey Den

Honey Eatery & Social Club

Hula Pot

India House

Indicana

Inland Pacific Kitchen

Iron Goat Brewing Co.

Iron, Wood & Ice Urban Kitchen & Bar

Karma

Kasa Taphouse

Kismet

Kuni’s Thai Cuisine

Latah Bistro

Lebanon Restaurant & Cafe

Legends of Fire

Little Dragon Eatery

Little Noodle

Longhorn Barbecue

Loren

The Lounge at Masselow’s

Lumberbeard Brewing

Mac Daddy’s

MacKenzie River Pizza

Mama Mia’s

The Mango Tree

Maryhill Winery

Mat at Mirabeau

The Melting Pot

Morty’s Tap & Grille

North Hill on Garland

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille

Osprey

Outsider

Palm Court Grill

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

Pure Northwest

Purgatory Whiskey Bar

QQ Sushi

Red Tail Bar & Grill

Republic Kitchen and Taphouse

Republic Pi

Rut Bar & Kitchen

Safari Room

Saranac Public House

Satay Bistro

Sauced!

The Screaming Yak

Seasons of Coeur d’Alene

Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub

Shelby’s Burgers

Skewers

South Hill Grill

South Perry Lantern

Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops

Steam Plant

Steelhead Bar & Grille

Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar

Sweet Lou’s

The Board Room at Swing Lounge

Table 13

Tavolata

Terraza Waterfront by De Leon’s

Thai Bamboo

Tito’s Italian Grill

Tomato Street

Tony’s on the Lake

Torra Tea

True Legends Grill

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Uprise Brewing Co.

Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant

Vicinio Pizza

Victory Burger

Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

Vine & Olive

Wiley’s Downtown Bistro

For more information and to view the complete menus and pricing, visit inlanderrestaurantweek.com.