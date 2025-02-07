Inlander Restaurant Week announces list of participating eateries; plus, adds lunch to the menu
Ditch your meal prep and pull out your calendar, because Inlander Restaurant Week has released its list of 100-plus participating restaurants for the week of Feb. 27-March 8.
The list includes Restaurant Week mainstays and some new eateries to enjoy, plus some locations are offering their menus during lunch, in addition to dinnertime.
The three-course menus are priced at $25, $35 and $45, depending on where you dine.
Here’s where to eat well for cheap:
24 Taps Burgers & Brews
315
1898 Public House
Ambrosia Bistro & Wine Bar
Anthony’s
Arrowhead Pizza
Baba
The Backyard Public House
Bangkok Thai
Bardenay
Bark, A Rescue Pub
Beverly’s
Black Pearl Casino
Borracho Tacos & Tequileria
The Burger Dock
Cascadia Public House
The Cedars Floating Restaurant
Centennial
Chaps
Chinook Steak, Seafood and Pasta
Chowderhead
Clinkerdagger
Cochinito Taqueria
Collective Kitchen
Dam Bar & Restaurant
Das Stein Haus
De Leon’s Taco & Bar
De Leon’s Tex-Mex Grill
Dockside
Downriver Grill
Dry Fly Distilling
Durkin’s Liquor Bar
East Pan Asian Cuisine
Emrys Beer & Mead Works
Feast World Kitchen
Flame & Cork Woodfired Restaurant
Flatstick Pub
The Flying Goat
For the Love of God Brewing and Pizzeria
Francaise
Gander & Ryegrass
Garden Party
Gilded Unicorn
Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ | Press Public House
Heritage Bar & Kitchen
Hogwash Whiskey Den
Honey Eatery & Social Club
Hula Pot
India House
Indicana
Inland Pacific Kitchen
Iron Goat Brewing Co.
Iron, Wood & Ice Urban Kitchen & Bar
Karma
Kasa Taphouse
Kismet
Kuni’s Thai Cuisine
Latah Bistro
Lebanon Restaurant & Cafe
Legends of Fire
Little Dragon Eatery
Little Noodle
Longhorn Barbecue
Loren
The Lounge at Masselow’s
Lumberbeard Brewing
Mac Daddy’s
MacKenzie River Pizza
Mama Mia’s
The Mango Tree
Maryhill Winery
Mat at Mirabeau
The Melting Pot
Morty’s Tap & Grille
North Hill on Garland
O’Doherty’s Irish Grille
Osprey
Outsider
Palm Court Grill
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
Pure Northwest
Purgatory Whiskey Bar
QQ Sushi
Red Tail Bar & Grill
Republic Kitchen and Taphouse
Republic Pi
Rut Bar & Kitchen
Safari Room
Saranac Public House
Satay Bistro
Sauced!
The Screaming Yak
Seasons of Coeur d’Alene
Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub
Shelby’s Burgers
Skewers
South Hill Grill
South Perry Lantern
Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops
Steam Plant
Steelhead Bar & Grille
Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar
Sweet Lou’s
The Board Room at Swing Lounge
Table 13
Tavolata
Terraza Waterfront by De Leon’s
Thai Bamboo
Tito’s Italian Grill
Tomato Street
Tony’s on the Lake
Torra Tea
True Legends Grill
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Uprise Brewing Co.
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant
Vicinio Pizza
Victory Burger
Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen
Vine & Olive
Wiley’s Downtown Bistro
For more information and to view the complete menus and pricing, visit inlanderrestaurantweek.com.