K.C. mayor ready to officiate a Kelce-Swift wedding at Arrowhead Stadium

NEW ORLEANS – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was joking about this … probably.

While being interviewed Friday on CNN ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Lucas was asked about the possibility of Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift after the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Superdome.

There has been buzz about the possibility all week and you can even place a bet on whether the celebrity couple will become engaged. Heck, Kelce offered a cheeky response to the question earlier this week here in New Orleans.

Lucas said he didn’t have an inside scoop about whether that would take place.

But he offered to lead a ceremony, which he quipped would be bigger than the wedding between Prince Charles and Lady Diana in 1981.

“You know, I am. I am excited to officiate the wedding,” Lucas said. “That would be the biggest job I could ever have. People would be like forget being a mayor, you’re the officiant for Travis and Taylor. It would be a bigger wedding than Princess Di and Prince Charles. It would be huge. But I have no special intel.”

Later in the interview, Lucas was asked about the Chiefs possibly winning a third-straight Super Bowl championship. The hosts said a parade wouldn’t be enough, given the fact that no team in NFL history has won three straight Super Bowl titles.

What could Lucas do to make it a really special day? He doubled-down on the wedding idea.

“You know, what we will probably do differently, I think the most Kansas City special thing to me could be the on-field proposal that you discussed before, Travis and Taylor, and then a wedding at Arrowhead Stadium,” said Lucas, who was wearing a red Chiefs sweater. “It’s like a Hallmark movie on steroids. Hallmark, by the way, based in Kansas City.

“So it would be like everything we’ve worked on for 150 years, all coming together in KC. So hopefully we get to come back and do that in a few weeks.”