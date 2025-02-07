Nate Robinson receives kidney transplant at UW, where he starred

Percy Allen Seattle Times

Former Washington Husky star and NBA point guard Nate Robinson, who has dealt with renal failure for the past seven years, has a new kidney.

The 40-year-old Robinson made the announcement Friday, and an ESPN report said he underwent successful organ transplant surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center.

“I’m here to celebrate and thank the LORD for all he has done in my life, today is the day I get my new kidney,” Robinson wrote on Friday. “thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love !!! Ur a foo if you dnt believe in GOD and the miracles he performs !! Amen.”

Robinson included an orange image with the message, “2/7/25 Friday LFG,” and a teary-eyed emoji.

The announcement drew over 20,000 social-media responses, including former NBA greats Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford.

In 2022, Robinson revealed he had been privately receiving treatment for a renal failure diagnosis for four years.

“I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause — our health,” Robinson said in a statement to The Athletic. “I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”

Last April, Robinson told the Daily Mail: ‘I know that I don’t have long if I can’t get a kidney,’ Robinson told Mail Sport. ‘I know I’m not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can.”

Robinson added that he deals with frequent, painful vomiting because of dialysis treatment, which often leaves him hospitalized for a day or two.

In a June interview with Men’s Health, Robinson said his kidneys were functioning at less than 15% of their optimal capacity.

Robinson, who is the son of Husky running back standout Jacques Robinson, began a well-documented career as two-sport phenom in football and basketball at Rainier Beach High.

The 5-foot-9 dynamo with the 43.5-inch vertical leap signed a scholarship to play football at Washington in 2002. He played one season, which included six starts at cornerback and a highlight interception in the 2002 Apple Cup, before switching to basketball.

Robinson starred three seasons for the UW men’s basketball team and led the Huskies to two straight NCAA tournament appearances, including the Sweet 16 during his junior year.

In 2005, he entered the NBA draft and was taken No. 21 overall in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. Following a draft-night trade to the New York Knicks, he spent 4½ seasons in Gotham City, where he rose to stardom as a high-scoring backup guard.

Robinson played for eight teams during an 11-year NBA career and his popularity peaked after winning three NBA Slam Dunk contests, first in 2006 then back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Following his final NBA game in 2016, Robinson had a short stint in professional boxing that ended after being knocked out by Jake Paul in his November 2020 debut fight.

Robinson, who was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2006, played professionally despite warnings from doctors about his high blood pressure and medical advice to retire.

“I felt like I was Superman,” he told Men’s Health. “I never thought I would get sick.”

In 2020, a “bad” case of COVID led to the start of his dialysis treatment, which he said was the only option he had at that point.

“I’m gonna be a testimony to somebody,” Robinson said. “My story doesn’t end here.”