This day in history: Gonzaga Law School’s president resigned, spurring some apparently misguided protests

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Rev. Francis J. Conklin resigned as the dean of the Gonzaga Law School, triggering a protest from some students.

The students threatened to file a lawsuit blocking Conklin’s resignation.

The resignation came after an American Bar Association report criticized the school for having low admission standards, a too-large student-faculty ratio and insufficient financial commitment from the university. The law school’s accreditation was questioned.

A university spokesman, however, said Conklin’s resignation was “not related to the accreditation problem.” Conklin said that he was resigning to “devote himself to full-time teaching and research.”

From 1925: The Moses Lake dam collapsed following heavy rain, and floods now threatened farms and homes in the Crab Creek valley.

“Many families may be entirely wiped out,” according to preliminary reports.

In other news, music professor Francis E. Woodward dropped his $10,000 lawsuit against the Liberty Theater’s orchestra leader for “mutilating” the world’s great classics.

Woodward said he had already accomplished his goal, which was to bring down a “storm of public protest” against “jazzing” the music of the masters.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1845: The Portland Vase, thought to date to the first century B.C., is shattered into more than 80 pieces by a drunken visitor to the British Museum.

1940: Walt Disney’s second feature length movie, “Pinocchio,” premieres.