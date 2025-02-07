Whitworth holds off Lewis & Clark 74-71 to maintain NWC lead

From staff reports

PORTLAND – The Whitworth men’s basketball team did just enough to keep the win streak going and earn a 74-71 win over Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference play on Friday at Pamplin Sports Center.

Pirates forward Ty Edwards went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with three seconds left to keep the score within reach, but after a timeout the Pioneers (10-10, 6-5 NWC) were unable to get off a potentially tying shot.

Garrett Long led the Pirates (18-2, 9-2) with 19 points, followed by Jake Holtz’s 16 points and Stephen Behil’s 15.

Whitworth will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at last-place Willamette. The Pirates have a two-game lead over second place in the NWC.