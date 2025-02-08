7 design choices that clients love and interior designers hate

By Jennifer Barger Special to The Washington Post

As in any client-driven business, pleasing the customer is paramount in interior design. But sometimes designers must save clients from their own instincts (or from whatever unworkable thing they saw on Instagram).

“Designers have created rooms for many, many people, and it gives us perspective on what works and what doesn’t,” said Sara Swabb, a D.C. interior designer.

Designers field many client requests for furniture, lighting or paint colors that aren’t functional, won’t stand the test of time or are just aesthetically displeasing. Here are a few of their most commonly requested no-goes, along with their suggestions of what to do instead.

Installing too many

recessed lights

“I have to talk clients out of putting recessed lights everywhere,” said Kristin Harrison, founder of Bungalow 10 Interiors in McLean, Virginia. “It seems like a great idea to not have lamps or chandeliers, but it just ends up looking harsh.” A ceiling full of can lights makes your home feel like a soulless, overlit corporate office out of “Severance.” In lieu of that, try fixtures at different levels and layers: a task lamp for your desk, a glittering chandelier over the dining table, moody sconces in the bathroom. “It’ll feel warmer and more purposeful,” Harrison said. “Good lighting really personalizes your space.”

Hanging your TV

over the fireplace

Hanging a TV above your fireplace can save space, but most designers advise against it for aesthetic and ergonomic reasons. “It distracts from the fireplace as a focal point,” Swabb said. “Plus, heat from a real fireplace can damage the TV over time.”

And because most fireplaces are 3 to 4 feet tall, any screen positioned above one will be difficult to view comfortably. “The ideal height is 42 inches off the ground. Any higher, and you’re going to crick your neck,” New York designer Kati Curtis said.

Instead, pros recommend hanging it on a different wall or placing it on a piece of furniture like a TV easel.

Thinking sectionals are

the only way to furnish a den

“Clients often request large sectionals, assuming they’ll make the space cozier and maximize seating,” Swabb said. But an enormous sofa can overpower a room, block the flow of movement and interrupt sight lines. Plus, sectionals with chaises or matching ottomans often have cushions that can’t be flipped, which can lead to uneven wear and tear.

“I steer people away from sectionals in smaller apartments, since they take up so much visual space,” Curtis said. “You can do two sofas and put them in an L shape, and that won’t be a big deadweight.” Or furnish your great room or den with a pair of lounge chairs and a smaller sofa, Swabb said. “People don’t need to be packed onto a sectional like a bunch of sardines.”

Covering all your windows with plantation shutters

Plantation shutters – interior wooden blinds – remain popular with homeowners due to their crisp appearance. But Arlington, Virginia, interior designer Sarah Beth Wood thinks they are light-killing, dust-attracting monsters: “Clients tend to ‘set it and forget it’ with them, meaning the shutters stay closed, blocking the light and views of nature outside.” Wood prefers drapes or Roman shades. “You don’t end up looking out between some slats,” she said.

Pairing benches

with your dining table

A rustic bench – scooted up to a rugged wooden table – remains a popular seating option in modern farmhouse interiors. “I think benches started with Joanna Gaines on ‘Fixer Upper,’ and they seem like a creative solution to fit more people at your table,” Wood said. “But they’re tough to move, and the backless ones can hurt your spine.”

Instead, go for slimmer-lined dining chairs, or buy living room chairs with a low enough profile that they can be put into service around your table for parties or holidays.

Filling your kitchen

with too many cabinets

If you’re remodeling or expanding your kitchen, creating additional storage is probably as important as updating the countertops and appliances. “Many clients request closed upper cabinets running along every wall,” Swabb said. “But this can make the kitchen feel heavy, cramped and visually overwhelming.”

Other options? Intersperse open shelving with enclosed top cabinets, or create a pantry for additional storage. An armoire or buffet in an eat-in kitchen can also provide overflow storage. “And be sure you are using your lower cabinetry as effectively as possible,” Swabb said. “In every kitchen I design, we use drawers in the bottom cabinets.”

Buying rugs that are

too small (or cheap)

After splurging on sofas, dining tables or other big-ticket furnishings, homeowners often end up scrimping on rugs.

“Many clients don’t buy a large enough rug, and then half their furniture is off the rug and it just looks wonky,” said Sydney Levy, an interior designer with Maryland’s Anthony Wilder Design/Build.

Rules of thumb: Rest at least two legs of your sofa or chair and the entire dining table on the rug.

Rugs floating in space are generally a no-no – except for hall runners – because they’ll appear marooned.

Don’t purchase a cheap, synthetic rug, either. “Viscose rugs appeal to clients due to their low price points,” Wood said. “But they stain easily (even with water spills) and are more likely to end up quickly in a landfill, since you can’t really clean them.” Wood suggests trying a vintage wool rug or sourcing a handmade Indian or Moroccan rug from Etsy or eBay. “They add character, soul and durability to your space,” she said.

Jennifer Barger is a writer in D.C. Find her on Instagram and via the Souvenirist, her newsletter about the intersection of design and travel.