Ask the doctors: Wildfire smoke terrible for your health

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I just saw on the news that the smoke from wildfires is even worse for your health than we thought. Why is that? It seems like the smoke spreads for miles, so I’m worried. Is there anything we can do?

Dear Reader: Unfortunately, you are correct about all of this. Wildfires have not only become more frequent, they are burning hotter and longer. The National Interagency Fire Center reports that more than 61,000 wildfires burned close to 9 million acres across the United States last year. And while the fires themselves are local, the smoke they emit is not. As so many of us have experienced, wildfire smoke travels great distances. It can affect people living hundreds of miles, and sometimes even thousands of miles, away from the blaze.

The news reports you saw appear to be prompted by several new studies. One found wildfire smoke now accounts for one-fourth of the dangerous air pollution in the U.S. Other new research suggests that as fires burn, microbes in the fuel and soil are lofted into the air and carried far from their original locations. In the West, this includes a genus of fungi known as Coccidioides, which causes valley fever, a serious respiratory illness. Many wildfires now spread to urban areas. This adds plastics, polymers, chemicals and the host of other materials in our built environment to the toxic mix.

One of the things that makes wildfire smoke so dangerous is the high levels of fine particulates it contains. The most dangerous of these are known as PM2.5. The letters stand for the words “particulate matter,” and 2.5 refers to their microscopic size of less than 2.5 microns. When you breathe in air that contains wildfire smoke, these minute particulates enter the airways. They travel deep into the lungs, where they lodge in and inflame the delicate tissues. PM2.5 are so small, they can also pass into the blood stream and travel throughout the body.

All of this makes it crucial to take the health threats of wildfire smoke seriously. It is particularly true for people living with asthma, allergies and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and people with chronic heart disease. Exposure to wildfire smoke can cause throat irritation, watery or itchy eyes, sneezing, coughing, wheezing, a runny nose, congestion, rapid heartbeat, chest discomfort, shortness of breath and exhaustion.

Protect yourself by tracking air quality in your area. Whenever it drops to unhealthful levels, take steps to minimize exposure. If possible, stay indoors. Keep windows and doors tightly closed. If your home has central air conditioning or a HEPA filter, use it. But don’t run window AC units, as they draw unfiltered exterior air into the home. Protect indoor air quality. Don’t burn candles, use aerosol sprays or stir up indoor particulates by vacuuming or dusting. Avoid any unnecessary exertion.

Anyone who uses a rescue inhaler should have one ready. Check regularly to see if anyone is experiencing adverse symptoms, and be willing to seek medical help if needed. If you do have be outside, wear an N95 or better mask, even when you can’t smell or see the smoke.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.