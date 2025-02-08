Dear Annie: Friend feels forgotten after surgery

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I value your advice and would like your opinion. I recently had hip replacement surgery. I now have mobility issues and cannot perform many tasks that I could in the past. I cannot walk now without a walker.

I had a friend who I thought was a close friend. We live about half a block away. In the past, when she had surgery and was recovering from cancer treatments, I took her to the hospital, prepared meals and supported her. She’s a widow with no family here in town. After my recent surgery, she didn’t visit or call.

We have a mutual friend who had a birthday while I was recovering, and they went to lunch without inviting me. Before my surgery, I offered my friend a ride to church, but she declined, saying she liked to go early to have coffee. She didn’t offer me a ride. I had even taken her some fruit and vegetables shortly before my surgery. She invited me in and mentioned she was about to go eat with friends. She only invited me then because I happened to be there, but I declined since I had groceries in the car.

She knew I was released and home from the hospital but only contacted me once. I would have enjoyed just visiting with her and having coffee. I can’t imagine why I haven’t heard from her. When other friends have asked her how I’ve been doing since my surgery, she’s apparently claimed she didn’t realize I’d already had my procedure.

Later, when I was getting out and going places again, a group of our friends went out to eat. She called afterward to ask if she could stop by. I told her I had a conflict because I was hurt she hadn’t asked me to join them in the meal. Was I wrong to feel this way? – Recovering and Forgotten

Dear Recovering: It’s likely your friend doesn’t realize how her exclusions and actions, or inactions, rather, have built up to be so impactful. Either way, intentional or not, your feelings are valid. It’s hurtful when it feels like the balance that friendship requires is uneven, especially when you are in a time of need.

The next time you two have some one-on-one time together, share how much you’ve missed her and how her lack of presence during your recovery has felt – especially given the effort you’ve made to support her in the past. It might feel a little awkward at first, but communication and honesty are two of your best tools for getting your friendship back on track.

Dear Annie: My company has a back-to-office four days a week mandate this year. While it’s nice to have the in-person camaraderie, co-workers who are conspicuously ill are coming in and spreading their contagion. My company provides a generous two weeks of “occasional absence,” which may be used for sick days, doctors appointments and such.

No one says anything when people come in ill. I am now at home and sick. These co-workers are not heroes for coming in to work with their germs, but rather are selfish and inconsiderate. I feel I should say something to our office manager. What do you suggest? – Sick of Sick Co-workers

Dear Sick: You’re absolutely right. Coming to work sick isn’t heroic; it’s harmful.

Speaking to your office manager or human resources rep is definitely the way to go. Hopefully your feedback will turn into a company-wide reminder that when people violate this rule, they seriously put others at risk – plus, it certainly doesn’t contribute to enhanced productivity or a more positive office mood.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.