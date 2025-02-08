Faux fur brings real luxury

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Faux fur. Is it in or is it out?

Faux fur can add texture and luxury to spaces of the home from living rooms to bedrooms and beyond. What are the best ways to use faux fur without overwhelming? While less is often more, there are some purposeful ways to use faux fur in nearly every room of the home.

Materials

Faux fur accessories such as toss pillows, blankets and pelts are typically backed with fabrics such as cotton or polyester. The faux fur itself typically includes synthetic fibers. Elements of polyester allow for a sense of sheen while cotton may allow for more softness.

Blankets and throws

Real versus faux fur? Real throws are created from animal hides and then backed with a fabric liner while faux fur is made to mimic the look but are created from fibers. Typically, neither option can be laundered while both can be dry cleaned. Spot cleaning can often be accomplished using mild soap and water. For heavier stains, solutions such as borax and water can also be used.

Looking for warmth?

Faux fur cotton throws are a great option for those looking to add a sense of warmth and cozy to nearly any room.

Look for thick, long hair with solid backing and construction. Also look for an attractive, even pattern.