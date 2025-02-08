Recap and highlights: Gonzaga steps up on defense to blow out Pacific 78-61

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

STOCKTON, Calif. – Gonzaga coach Mark Few has never lost to Pacific, but he’s accustomed to stress being part of the ambience when Zags play inside the Spanos Center.

Until Saturday, that is.

The Zag rode their defense and Pacific’s errant shooting to a largely stress-free 78-61 victory in the 44-year-old arena – the same building where some of Few’s finest teams have been in battles deep into the second half. Few holds a 22-0 record against the Tigers.

Gonzaga senior point guard Ryan Nembhard broke the school’s single-season assist record (243) he set last year – and he did it in style. Nembhard floated a lob pass that was dunked home by Khalif Battle near the midpoint of the second half for his sixth assist of the game and 244th of the season.

Nembhard broke the ice with his first assist 12 minutes into the first half. They came regularly thereafter, and he had four by halftime.

Gonzaga’s offense was out of sync early but started to connect as the half progressed. Pacific sputtered most of the opening 20 minutes. The Tigers, who had five airballs on perimeter shots and missed at least five shots from point-blank range, made just 27.6% from the field and had more turnovers (nine) than baskets (eight).

The Zags took their first-double-digit lead, 23-11, on Michael Ajayi’s three-point play. The margin reached 15 points on Battle’s 3-pointer before the Tigers ended a 5-minute, 5-second dry spell.

Gonzaga created some separation with a 7-0 run to end the half. Braden Huff scored inside over two defenders while being fouled. The 6-foot-10 sophomore then dribbled three-fourths of the court for another basket. Nolan Hickman’s floater pushed Gonzaga’s lead to 35-20.

Graham Ike took over early in the second half, scoring 11 points as the Zags’ lead quickly grew to 22 points. Gonzaga led by as many as 28 points.

Five Zags scored in double digits, led by Huff’s 17 points. Battle added 16 points and Nembhard finished with seven points and eight assists.

Gonzaga improved to 18-7 overall, 9-3 in the West Coast Conference. San Francisco visits GU on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) dunks against Pacific Tigers guard Petar Krivokapic (3) during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, Calif. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

18:02 – Pac 2, GU 0: Washington opens the scoring with a jumper after a sloppy start. Tigers missed their first two shots at the rim and had an ugly turnovers. Zags 0 of 3 from the field with two missed 3-pointers from Battle.

15:20 – GU 7, Pac 2: Zags on a 7-0 run at the first media timeout on a 3-pointer from Nembhard, runner from Battle and a big dunk from Ike.

GU 3 of 8 from the field and 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. Pacific 1 of 6 from the field and three turnovers.

Nembhard gets us started from deep pic.twitter.com/7188Qiho8B — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 9, 2025

12:00 – GU 10, Pac 8: Fisher gets a couple shots to fall as the Tigers pull back, have possession at the U12 media timeout.

Hickman hit the Zags second 3-pointer (2 of 8) to maintain the lead. GU had trouble scoring for most of Thursday’s game, seems to be carrying over a bit tonight.

7:26 – GU 18, Pac 11: Nembhard pushes the tempo with a feed to Huff, who dunks in transition to give GU a 6-0 run at the U8 media timeout.

Huff with back-to-back baskets to get the Zags out of a scoring slump. Tigers had a chance to tie it at 12-all, but Krivokapic missed a free throw after being fouled on a made 3-pointer.

Nembhard ➡️ Huff

Nembhard 5⃣ assists from season record pic.twitter.com/eM8i1ntOj2 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 9, 2025

3:56 – GU 26, Pac 14: Battle and Smith trade 3-pointers ahead of the U4 media timeout, as the Zags are starting to get some shots to fall.

Ajayi leads with seven points, Hickman and Battle have five apiece.

0:31 – GU 33, Pac 20: Huff makes a layup, Zags get a stop and call timeout to try and get a good look before halftime.

Halftime

Gonzaga picked up its offense late and has put together a solid defensive effort to lead Pacific 35-20 in Stockton, California.

The Zags recovered from making four of their first 16 attempts to shoot 40% from the field in the first half. GU has had a balanced attack amid a quiet night for leading scorer Graham Ike, who has two points.

Braden Huff leads with nine points, while Michael Ajayi, Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman add seven apiece. Ryan Nembhard has three points and four assists, he’s two assists from breaking his own single-season Gonzaga record.

On defense, GU has held Pacific to 28% from the field and forced nine turnovers.

Transition 3⃣

- Nembhard three assists from single season record pic.twitter.com/DsdHjsKNIT — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 9, 2025

Second half

15:03 – GU 46, Pac 28: Koulibaly called for a foul at the U16 media timeout. Zags are cruising now, closing in on a 20-point lead.

Ike taking over after scoring two points in the first half, he has all 11 so far in the second for GU.

10:55 – GU 57, Pac 35: Benton hits a 3-pointer for the Tigers ahead of the U12 media timeout, but its all Zags here in the second half.

Hickman and Ajayi climb into double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Nembhard ties his single-season assist record with five tonight, 243 for the season.

7:53 – GU 66, Pac 39: Nembhard fittingly breaks his own GU single-season assist record with a lob to Battle for an ally-oop.

Zags cruising to the finish line with some cause to celebrate. Huff was called for a foul at the U8 media timeout.

#Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard breaks his own single-season school assists record, fittingly on a transition lob to Khalif Battle.



Nembhard broke this record in 34 games last year (March 23). He does it in 25 games a year later (Feb. 8). Next target: Emmett Naar’s WCC record (284). pic.twitter.com/b0egO8gSo7 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 9, 2025

3:12 – GU 73, Pac 54: Tigers get a scoring spurt, as Washington hits a game-high 20 points, but this one is all but out of reach at the final media timeout.

Only six scorers for GU, five of those in double figures: Battle 16 points, Huff 15, Ike 13, Hickman 12, Ajayi 10. Nembhard with seven points and seven assists.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

Pacific starters: Elijah Fisher, Lamar Washington, Jazz Gardner, Elias Ralph, Petar Krivokapic.

📍Stockton, Calif.



🏟️ #Gonzaga (17-7, 8-3) at #Pacific (8-18, 3-9), 5 p.m., KHQ



📊GU: Graham Ike (17.2 ppg), Ike (7.3 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.9 apg)



UP: Elijah Fisher (16.2 ppg), Elias Ralph (7.4 rpg), Lamar Washington (6.0 apg) pic.twitter.com/Qqib32VxbE — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 9, 2025

Pregame

Gonzaga may not have lost to Pacific under coach Mark Few, but the Bulldogs aren’t taking any West Coast Conference opponents lightly this season.

The Zags (17-7, 8-3 WCC) are on the road to face the Tigers (8-18, 3-9) this evening at 5 p.m. in Stockton, California. The game will air on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.

Gonzaga lulled through most of a 73-53 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday, surging late to a decisive win.

Pacific has improved in conference this season after going winless in the WCC last year. The Tigers have two wins over Washington State and beat San Diego on Thursday with Lamar Washington scoring a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds left.

The Zags are 3-3 in their last six games, but are still a 25½-point favorite.

Dusty Stromer going thru pregame drills. Missed last game with illness pic.twitter.com/9ROizutgSf — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) February 9, 2025

After yielding 200 points over two WCC games a few weeks ago, #Gonzaga’s limited its last four opponents to 62 or fewer.



Mark Few on the defense: “I’m not quite ready to write songs about it, but crossing my fingers and hoping it continues on its upward trend.” pic.twitter.com/jcj6c2KxQ8 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 7, 2025

𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈: 𝐖𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🎥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eWSt2eyfC5 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 7, 2025

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 23-1 all-time series lead over Pacific since 1949 and have won 21 straight meetings since 2012.

Team stats

Pacific (8-18, 3-9) Gonzaga (17-7, 8-3) Points 69.7 87.6 Points allowed 75.2 70.4 Field goal pct. 43.3 49.7 Rebounds 35.0 39.5 Assists 13.4 19.5 Blocks 2.8 3.0 Steals 5.7 7.5 Streak Won 1 Won 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Elijah Fisher (Pac) 16.2 49.1 74.0 Graham Ike (GU) 17.2 59.0 78.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Elias Ralph (Pac) 7.4 4.9 2.5 Graham Ike (GU) 7.3 5.2 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Lamar Washington (Pac) 6.0 4.0 34.7 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.9 2.2 35.0

