Prep roundup: Deer Park girls down North Central; Wellpinit boys, girls advance to NE1B championships
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.
Girls
GSL 2A
Deer Park 68, North Central 19: Ashlan Bryant scored 21 points and the visiting Stags (19-0, 11-0) defeated the Wolfpack (5-15, 5-7). Jacey Boesel had 16 points, Brooklyn Coe added 13 and Emma Bryant scored 11 for Deer Park. Arkayla Brown led the Wolfpack with nine points.
District 6 2B tournament
Chewelah 53, Asotin 42: Olivia Nevarez scored 14 points and the visiting seventh-seeded Cougars (2-18) beat the sixth-seeded Panthers (3-16) in the District 6 2B play-in game. Chewelah faces third-seeded Davenport on Monday. Georgia Schaefer led Asotin with 14 points.
Northeast 1B tournament
Wellpinit 48, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 38: Top-seeded Wellpinit (17-1) defeated the visiting third-seeded Warriors (12-9) in a semifinal. Wellpinit faces Wilbur-Creston-Keller in the championship game Saturday.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 57, Inchelium 54: The visiting second-seeded Wildcats (13-4) defeated the top-seeded Hornets (16-1) in a semifinal. Inchelium faces Curlew in a loser-out on Thursday
Curlew 50, Chesterton Academy 43 The second-seeded Cougars (11-5) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Knights (7-9) in a loser-out.
Northport 45, Selkirk 36: Kate Beardslee scored 15 points and the third-seeded Mustangs (11-10) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Rangers (10-11) in a loser-out. Northport faces ACH in an elimination game on Thursday. Millie Rice led Selkirk with 14 points.
Boys
District 6 2B tournament
Newport 75, Upper Columbia Academy 48: The visiting seventh-seeded Grizzlies (3-18) beat the sixth-seeded Lions (4-15) in the district play-in game. Newport advances to face third-seeded St. George’s on Monday.
Northeast 1B
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 70, Inchelium 57: Max Grindy scored 27 points and the top-seeded Warriors (19-1) defeated the visiting second-seeded Hornets (14-4) in a semifinal. ACH plays second-seeded Wellpinit in the championship on Saturday. Derek Perez led Inchelium with 13 points.
Wellpinit 67, Northport 60: Visiting second-seeded Wellpinit (16-2) defeated the top-seeded Mustangs (16-4) in a semifinal.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 65, Selkirk 23: Kallen Maioho and Eli Katich scored 18 points apiece and the third-seeded Wildcats (10-7) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Rangers (10-13) in a loser-out. Keaton Arrastio led Selkirk with nine points. WCK faces Northport in a loser-out Thursday.
Valley Christian 64, Cusick 50: The visiting fourth-seeded Panthers (15-9) defeated the third-seeded Panthers (13-8) in a loser-out. Valley Christian plays second-seeded Inchelium in a loser-out on Thursday.
Southeast 1B
Garfield-Palouse 66, Sunnyside Christian 34: The top-seeded Vikings (15-5) defeated the visiting second-seeded Knights (14-7) in a semifinal. Gar-Pal plays top-seeded DeSales in the championship on Saturday.
Riverside Christian 58, Pomeroy 48: The visiting fourth-seeded Crusaders (11-8) defeated the third-seeded Pirates (11-9) in a loser-out. Riverside Christian will play third-seeded Liberty Christian in a loser-out game on Thursday.
Oakesdale 60, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 37: The second-seeded Nighthawks (13-8) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Eagles (9-12) in a loser-out. Oakesdale will play second-seeded Sunnyside Christian in a loser-out on Thursday.