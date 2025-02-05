As big retailers like Target pull back on DEI, what happens to Black sellers?

Robby Starbuck, an anti-Diversity and Equity Inclusion activist who has threatened a number of large companies with boycotts if they don’t reject “woke” policies, in a studio at his home in Franklin, Tenn., in Sept. of 2024. Black-owned brands got a foot in the door through Diversity and Equity Inclusion initiatives at companies like Target and Amazon – now they worry it might be closing. (New York Times)

By Jordyn Holman and Julie Creswell New York Times

Pernell Cezar’s coffee company, BLK & Bold, was operating out of the back of a brewery with three employees when he got his big break: an audience with a buyer at a Target Black History Month expo. By January 2020, bags of his Rise & GRND roast were on Target shelves.

That was five months before the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis incited nationwide protests for racial justice that reverberated throughout corporate America. Suddenly, big retailers were creating programs to help small businesses – and especially Black-owned businesses – get their foot in the door.

In 2021, Amazon started its Black Business Accelerator. Sephora, which had an existing program, refocused it on Black, Indigenous and other founders of color. Target, which is based in Minneapolis, started Forward Founders, and Cezar helped the retailer develop a curriculum to educate emerging brands about how to get into major retailers.

So Cezar was disappointed when, on Jan. 24, Target announced that it was concluding its three-year diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Its Supplier Diversity team would be renamed Supplier Engagement. A new banner on the webpage for Forward Founders says the program “is evolving.”

Cezar, who sells his coffee at 1,500 Target locations, said the retailer did not alert suppliers like him before the announcement and had not communicated what the changes might mean for his company. (Reached for comment, Target said there would be no immediate impact on current supplier relationships.)

“It definitely leaves us in a ‘Where do we go from here?’ ” Cezar said. “Trust isn’t built overnight.”

With its announcement, Target joined a rapidly growing list of companies that are rolling back their DEI efforts, including Amazon, Walmart and Meta. This corporate retreat started after the Supreme Court barred race-conscious preferences in college admissions in 2023, accelerated with conservative social media and legal attacks and went into overdrive with the election of President Donald Trump. Within a week of taking the oath of office, Trump ordered federal agencies to investigate private-sector entities for what he called illegal DEI programs, intensifying the legal threat for companies and signaling a shift in civil rights law enforcement.

The language of those corporate rollbacks can be vague, often replacing the term “DEI” with “belonging” or other language, and it’s unclear exactly what the changes will mean in practice. But they have caught Black entrepreneurs, like Cezar, off guard and put them in an awkward spot: Should they raise their voices or not?

Calls for a boycott

The announcement from Target, just a week before the start of Black History Month, hit Black entrepreneurs particularly hard. The company had created an infrastructure that helped Black-owned startups even before the 2020 protests, Cezar said, and then set a goal of featuring about 500 Black-owned brands in its stores by the end of this year.

In Minnesota, organizations including Black Lives Matter Minnesota, the Racial Justice Network and the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for a national boycott against the retailer. “We are urging everyone to buy directly from Black companies through their websites, rather than stepping foot in Target stores,” Monique Cullars-Doty, a founder of Black Lives Matter Minnesota, said in a statement.

But Black entrepreneurs were not united about the wisdom of a boycott.

Tabitha Brown, whose namesake brand sells a variety of home goods including mugs and organic popcorn within Target, made a video on social media explaining that a boycott could hurt Black-owned brands. “If we all decide to boycott and be like, ‘No, we’re not spending no money at these organizations,’ listen, I get it,” she said. “But so many of us will be affected, and our sales will drop and our businesses will be hurt.” She raised the idea that customers could shop at Target but buy only brands that align with their values. (Brown and her representative did not respond to emails seeking comment.)

Danielle Coke Balfour, the founder of Oh Happy Dani, which makes greeting cards, is taking a different approach. In a post on Instagram last week, she said she had begun the process of removing her products from Target shelves.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, especially since so many of you first discovered Oh Happy Dani in Target aisles,” the company posted on its Instagram page. “However, our brand has always been built on the very principles that have recently been rolled back by this company.” Balfour was heartened and surprised to find that sales on her online store spiked after her decision to leave Target.

Kristen Jones Miller, a founder of Mented, a beauty brand, participated in one of Target’s accelerator programs for emerging brands and sold her products in its stores for a while. She emphasized that Black-owned brands were not given special treatment; they had to meet expectations for business performance just like any other supplier.

Miller called Target’s decision “shortsighted.” She and other entrepreneurs benefited from the relationship with Target, she said, but added that “Target benefited from all of the brands like ours who were able to send their very excited customers to shop us in-store for the first time.”

A mounting legal risk

Over the past several years, conservatives have grown louder in pressing their case against corporate DEI. An online activist, Robby Starbuck, has threatened boycotts against companies like Lowe’s and Tractor Supply for their “woke” policies. America First Legal, founded by Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, has sued corporations over diversity policies that it says violate race and sex discrimination laws. The National Center for Public Policy Research has offered shareholder proposals demanding that corporations evaluate the legal risks of engaging in DEI. Costco’s shareholders voted down one in January.

The center took a similar proposal to Target shareholders. It argued that Target’s partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, a nonprofit that tracks corporate LGBTQ+ policies, had led the retailer to “disastrously” engage in activism by stocking apparel for Pride Month in 2023 – an event that led to a consumer revolt and a drop in sales. The shareholders rejected the proposal in June.

Seven months later, Target said it would no longer share data with the Human Rights Campaign and it would further evaluate its corporate partnerships.

Stefan Padfield, executive director of the Free Enterprise Project, a division of the National Center for Public Policy Research, called Target’s announcement and what it promised to do “pretty significant.” He said his group viewed DEI goals as “nothing short of straight-up illegal discrimination on the basis of race and sex.”

He called supplier diversity goals “extremely problematic.” Those goals, he added, “are going to go away very quickly because, I think, it’s just putting a target on companies to get sued.”

On Friday, a police pension fund in Riviera Beach, Florida, that owns shares in Target sued the company, claiming that it had concealed the risks of its diversity initiatives and that shareholders like the fund had suffered losses as a result. Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jonathan Butcher, a policy fellow at the Heritage Foundation who last year wrote a paper called “Restoring Equality in Employment: Sinking the DEI Ship,” said Target was taking a “good step” by rolling back its DEI program. What remains to be seen, he said, is whether the changes are carried out “or if they’re going to try to find a way to go around and still act with some sort of DEI intent.”

There is still space for programs that provide access to small businesses, Butcher said.

“I think that it is entirely appropriate for a corporation to create programs that would help small businesses of all shapes and sizes,” he said.

An uncertain future





When Target started its Forward Founders program in 2021, it said the purpose was to “equip historically under-resourced founders to become the next wave of generational wealth building companies.” Participants were given access to Target’s buyers and marketing team and an opportunity to pitch their business for placement in stores.

“It is very much the wild, Wild West of the haves and the have-nots if you don’t have institutional knowledge,” Cezar said.

A majority of Black-owned businesses are small, and Black entrepreneurs often have less money to capitalize their businesses. They also invest money at a slower rate over the years than white-owned businesses, a study published in 2017 by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research found.

Patrice Chappelle, who started a skin care brand in 2023, is wondering how the corporate retreat from DEI will affect her and what she does next.

Chappelle, who is Black, founded her company, MelanBrand Skin, because she was dissatisfied with the products available in Walmart and Target for her young son’s dry skin. She set up a website, brainstormed a business name and started packing orders from her living room.

To figure out how to expand her nascent operation, Chappelle applied for programs that would teach her the ins and outs of retailing. She has taken part in a few and is currently enrolled in one run by TJX, the company that owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. Its focus is on female founders, she said.

She had been hoping to eventually get on shelves in Target and Walmart.

“Being an emerging brand and just stepping into this space, I would say that it is concerning,” Chappelle said. “I’m watching my fellow founders, some of which I do know personally, that have brands in Target and other stores like Walmart.” She added, “They’re in a tight space.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

