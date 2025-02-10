Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: A clash with San Francisco on Thursday, and the passing genius of Ryan Nembhard

From staff reports

Gonzaga’s defense took care of business in wins over Loyola Marymount and Pacific last week.

A tougher test awaits Thursday.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox break down Thursday’s matchup with San Francisco, and also talk about Ryan Nemhbard breaking Gonzaga’s single-season assist record.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.