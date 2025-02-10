Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: A clash with San Francisco on Thursday, and the passing genius of Ryan Nembhard
Gonzaga’s defense took care of business in wins over Loyola Marymount and Pacific last week.
A tougher test awaits Thursday.
In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox break down Thursday’s matchup with San Francisco, and also talk about Ryan Nemhbard breaking Gonzaga’s single-season assist record.
Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.