A Grip on Sports: This winter’s first deep cold snap allows us the opportunity to rough it and attend some burning hot hoop games this week

A GRIP ON SPORTS • When the temperature outside hovers around zero – not freezing, but zero – there is little doubt something warm is needed inside. No, not talking about an extra blanket or sweatshirt or hot beverage. Something warm, like a rivalry game on TV or in a gym nearby. Though, getting the pickup to start might be a chore.

• There is one event for you that fit both requirements. Two in fact. But by the time Eastern Washington’s men and women’s teams host Idaho on Saturday, it should be a lot warmer. And downright baking at Reese Court.

The cross-border battles have become something worth making time for since the Vandals returned from their ill-fated, more-than-two-decades-long experiment in college football’s stratosphere. Since returning to the Big Sky, the football and basketball rivalries have been a thing of beauty. And have become a 50/50 affair, with one or the other trading the top spots.

The Vandals are on top right now, having won on the football field and both basketball games in Moscow a month ago.

That last note also highlights something the schools have decided to do, a revolutionary idea with its roots in the past. The men and women call back to 30 years ago – and more – when both teams played the same opponents on the same court on the same day. A double-dip that’s gone the way of the Brontosaurus.

In this case, though, it’s fun. Appropriate. And well worth your time.

• Speaking of time, Washington State’s men have some on their hands this week. And that’s a good thing, what with a trip to Moraga waiting for them Saturday.

The Cougars have played Saint Mary’s in the Gaels’ intimate gym before. Once. It was an NIT game in 2009. Tony Bennett’s last year in Pullman. Saint Mary’s featured Patty Mills, who would go on to play for years in the NBA. The Cougars? They had Aron Baynes, who ironically would team up with Mills with the Spurs.

The WSU staff was confident going in. It was misplaced. Randy Bennett’s team ground the Cougs down, Mills’ 27 points trumped Baynes’ double-double (19 and 10 rebounds) and Bennett’s team, even with Klay Thompson, never adjusted to the tight sightlines, hitting just 3-of-15 long-range shots.

Thompson, who would go on to own the Bay Area, was 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

Saturday night’s West Coast Conference matchup could go a long way to helping the Cougars’ postseason chances, though those seem to be limited to the NIT or CBI or something. One thing in Wazzu’s favor against the WCC leaders? The Gaels host Santa Clara tonight. An extra day or two of prep can’t hurt, can it?

• The Zag men have no such luxury against USF, Thursday’s opponent. It’s a game that will help decide the second-seed in the WCC tourney or, if the Gaels stumble often down the stretch, who wins the regular season title.

The Dons come to Spokane sitting in second with an 10-3 mark. Gonzaga is 9-3. Both trail Saint Mary’s, 11-1 after losing by one at USF last Thursday.

It temperature still be in single digits walking into McCarthey, but it will be about 110 degrees on the floor – in college hoops terms.

• The Gonzaga women also play a key game Thursday night, albeit in the relatively tropical climes of Corvallis, Ore. The Zags will put their 11-game winning streak on the line against the Beavers, winners of four consecutive games. If you are wondering, the last time Lisa Fortier’s team lost was against OSU. In late December. In McCarthey. In overtime. In heartbreaking fashion, squandering a late double-digit lead.

• Finally, the WSU women have a less-taxing game Thursday night. They host Loyola Marymount, as the Lions will be spending their weekend in the Inland Northwest. (LMU plays Saturday at GU.)

But Saturday, the Cougars take one of the WCC’s tougher road trips, even if it is not much more than 300 miles. Playing at Portland, with just one day to prepare, isn’t easy. The Pilots play an odd type of defense, one that melds zone and man principles. It is one that can cause issues if the opponent is not well prepared. It will be tax the Cougs’ youngster’s ability to adjust with such a short run up.

The game could be for second in the conference as well. WSU sits 10-5. Portland, which plays at fifth-place Saint Mary’s on Thursday, is 11-3.

• How cold is it? So cold it calls to mind the end of Jack London’s short story “To Build a Fire.” Find it. Read it. And you will always know how to gauge the temperature in winter by spitting. Until later …