GSL roundup: Will Busse lifts West Valley boys over East Valley; Grace Kuhle paces Pullman girls past Rogers
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League high school sports action.
Boys basketball
West Valley 69, East Valley 24: Will Busse scored 13 points, Bryce Abbey added 11 and the Eagles (16-3, 10-1) beat the visiting Knights (3-16, 2-9).
Pullman 75, Rogers 66: Cade Rogers scored 22 points, Daniel Kwon added 21 and the visiting Greyhounds (14-5, 9-2) beat the Pirates (7-12, 3-8). Treshon Green led Rogers with 21 points.
Girls basketball
Pullman 71, Rogers 21: Grace Kuhle scored 33 points and the visiting Greyhounds (12-7, 7-4) beat the Pirates (11-8, 6-5).
West Valley 42, East Valley 30: Brynlee Ordinario scored 14 points and the Eagles (9-10, 5-6) beat the visiting Knights (3-16, 1-10). Weather Salinas-Taylor scored 15 points for East Valley.