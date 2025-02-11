Spokane cold snap expected to let up with more snow Thursday evening

“It’s freezing out here,” says Ezri Hansen as she walks to retrieve her car from a mechanic in State Line on Tuesday. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

A week of bitterly cold temperatures should improve Thursday as a fresh layer of snow falls across the Inland Northwest.

A low of minus-2 was measured at Spokane International Airport Tuesday morning – that’s 29 degrees below the normal low, said Daniel Butler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane. The high Tuesday was 18 degrees.

A cold weather advisory is in effect through noon Wednesday, though temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits overnight again through Thursday morning.

The arrival of a moist airmass over the region should warm temperatures into the upper 20s Thursday and bring milder overnight lows in the low 20s.

Two to 3 inches of snow are expected Thursday evening through Friday, with more snow possible Saturday night through Monday. Snow could affect the Friday morning commute.

Heavier snow is expected over mountain passes and at higher elevations.

Temperatures are expected to warm closer to normal by Monday with highs above freezing.