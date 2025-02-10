Trump pardons Rod Blagojevich, who tried to sell Obama’s vacated Senate seat

By Niha Masih Washington Post

President Donald Trump on Monday granted a full and unconditional pardon to Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former governor of Illinois who was convicted on multiple charges of corruption in 2011, including trying to sell President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat.

Blagojevich had served nearly eight years in prison before Trump, in his first term as president, commuted his sentence.

“He was set up by a lot of bad people,” Trump said while signing the pardon on Monday.

“It was a sort of a terrible injustice. … He’s just a very fine person,” he added.

Blagojevich thanked Trump while speaking to reporters in Chicago on Monday night, saying, “We want to express our deepest and most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump for what he has done today.”

The 68-year-old maintained that he broke no law. “I didn’t do it. It was all political talk,” he said.

The Democratic governor was impeached and removed from office in January 2009. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2011 on 18 felony counts of corruption during his time in office. The list of charges against him was substantial.

FBI wiretaps caught him discussing trying to sell the Senate seat vacated by Obama in 2008. “I’ve got this thing, and it’s … golden. And uh, uh, I’m just not giving it up for … nothing,” said Blagojevich, who as governor had the authority to appoint Obama’s successor. He sought $1.5 million in campaign contributions or other personal benefits in return, the FBI said.

He was also sentenced for pressuring the chief executive of a children’s hospital for $25,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for increasing pediatric reimbursement rates; for delaying the signing of a bill benefiting the Illinois horse racing industry in an attempt to secure $100,000 in campaign contributions; and for lying to the FBI.

“Blagojevich betrayed the trust and faith that Illinois voters placed in him, feeding great public frustration, cynicism and disengagement among citizens,” Patrick J. Fitzgerald, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said at the time of Blagojevich’s sentencing. Some of the convictions were later dismissed by a federal appeals court.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) criticized Trump’s move in a social media post, saying that even for a state that has seen its fair share of public corruption, “the Blagojevich chapter still looms as one of the worst.” The Illinois comptroller, Susana Mendoza, who had voted to impeach Blagojevich, said Monday that the former governor was unworthy of a pardon.

In 2010, before his conviction but after his indictment, Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s NBC reality show, “The Celebrity Apprentice.” At the time, Trump commended him for having “a lot of guts” to participate.

On Monday, Trump was asked whether he was considering appointing Blagojevich as the ambassador to Serbia. “No, but I would,” Trump said. “He’s now cleaner than anybody in this room.”

Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report.