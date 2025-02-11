What to stream: A movie lover’s guide for any Valentine’s Day mood

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

It’s one of my favorite times of year: highly specific Valentine’s Day movie recommendations, for whatever mood you happen to be in. Not every rom-com is going to work for everyone’s specific Valentine’s Day mode, so here’s your highly specific guide for a movie lover’s Valentine’s Day streaming.

For a Galentine’s Day, you’re going to want a lot of laughs, and Jennifer Lawrence’s “No Hard Feelings” on Netflix, should do just the trick. This comedy reminds us that Lawrence is a killer comedian, and features the adorable Andrew Barth Feldman as the shy teen she’s hired to “date.” Plus, “The Bear” dreamboat Ebon-Moss Bachrach. Pair it with “How to Be Single,” starring Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson, also on Netflix.

Maybe it’s a Bro-lentine’s Day? You can’t go wrong with the ultimate bro-mance masterpiece, Michael Mann’s 1995 magnum opus, his epic crime saga “Heat.” Starring Al Pacino as a cunning cop and Robert De Niro as the brilliant robber, these actors share more sizzling chemistry with each other than they do with their romantic interests. The entire cast is at peak hotness too, from Ashley Judd to Val Kilmer. Stream “Heat” on Hulu. And if it’s too philosophical for your bromantic tastes, pull up what I like to call “Dumb Heat” — “Den of Thieves,” with Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber playing cat and mouse across L.A. It’s a hoot and a half. Stream it on Max.

Want to spice things up with your partner? Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller “Babygirl” starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson is now available on premium VOD, and is the perfect entry point for discussions about desire. Queue this one up and see where the night takes you. Buy it on all platforms.

Maybe it’s a journey of self-discovery and acceptance you’re contemplating on this day, not anything to do with a partner. In that case, stream the fantastical, whimsical “Poor Things” on Hulu, featuring Emma Stone in her Oscar-winning performance of Bella Baxter, a most unusual woman who goes about self-discovery in her own unique way. Or give “The Worst Person in the World” a spin, starring Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve as a young woman trying to figure herself (and her partners) out. Both movies will make you want to run out and live a whole lot of life. Stream them on Hulu.

For a queer romance, check out the French historical sapphic romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” streaming on Hulu and Kanopy, or “Fire Island,” a Jane Austen-inspired romp set on the famed New York beach haven for queer folks. One is heartbreakingly poignant, the other humorous and sassy, but both films are streaming on Hulu (“Portrait” is also streaming on Kanopy).

February is also Black History Month, and a couple of films that exemplify Black love are Barry Jenkins’ swooning period romance “If Beale Street Could Talk,” starring Kiki Layne and the dreamy Stephan James (the score by Nicholas Britell is stunning). The English rom-com “Rye Lane” is also a delightfully charming one-day romance, starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. Stream both films on Hulu.

And it’s OK to just want some sizzling chemistry and romance on Valentine’s Day too, and for that, make it a Glen Powell double feature with two Netflix originals: the office-set rom-com “Set It Up” with Powell and Zoey Deutch, and the rom-crime caper “Hit Man,” starring Powell and Adria Arjona. Powell is the leading purveyor of high-octane chemistry on screen right now, and these are two of his best films. Or, check out the charming and funny British series “Starstruck,” with Rose Matafeo as a London woman who falls for a movie star, played by the hunky Nikesh Patel. Two seasons are streaming on Max.