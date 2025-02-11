Women’s basketball: A look ahead to Gonzaga-OSU, a look back to GU-WSU and hot-shooting Allie Turner

Gonzaga guard Ines Bettencourt shoots against Oregon State guard Tiara Bolden, left, during the first half of a West Coast Conference game on Dec. 28 at McCarthey Athletic Center. (James Snook/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s 11-game winning streak started after arguably its worse collapse of the season.

There’s no apt way to describe what happened to the Zags women’s basketball team when it led Oregon State 61-49 with three minutes remaining only to lose 71-67 in overtime on Dec. 28 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga didn’t score in the final three minutes of regulation.

The Zags have an opportunity to avenge that setback Thursday when they visit the Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon.

Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier, who doesn’t scout ahead because her focus is squarely on the task at hand, did mention a few things the Zags must be prepared for after Gonzaga held off Washington State at home Saturday afternoon.

“We’re going to have to defend dribble penetration and we’re going to have to defend the paint,” Fortier said. “They’re very good in those ways.”

Fortier said her team didn’t finish against the Beavers in late December.

“We made some questionable decisions in the end,” Fortier said. “I think we’re a much better team (now), but it’s going to be a tough environment. That’s what’s great about having Washington State and Oregon State in the conference. You get to go play in those games where you used to only be able to play them (once).”

Fortier knows Gill Coliseum will be raucous.

“It’s going to be a hostile crowd and good for our team to see how much we’ve actually grown,” Fortier said. “Or if we need to get back to the drawing board.”

The race for the conference title and byes into the semifinals of the conference tournament is down to three teams.

One team has a significant lead, thanks to sweeping head-to-head games. Gonzaga (17-8 overall, 12-2 WCC) has a one-game lead over Portland (21-3, 10-3). Washington State (15-11, 10-5) is next, followed by Oregon State (13-13, 9-6).

The Zags’ advantage is slightly bigger considering they’ve swept Portland and WSU.

Oregon State would appear to be Gonzaga’s toughest challenge in its remaining six games. The Zags complete the week by returning home for a game Satuday against Loyola Marymount (10-12, 4-11).

Gonzaga finishes play at home the following week against Saint Mary’s (12-11, 8-6) and San Francisco (11-13, 7-8), which knocked off the Zags in a WCC opener. The Zags conclude with road games against Pacific (12-13, 8-7) and Santa Clara (13-12, 7-8).

WSU is off until Saturday, when the Cougars have a big game at Portland. The Pilots handled Wazzu 83-65 Jan. 18 in Pullman.

That appears to be Portland’s final test.

WSU needs some help to secure one of the top two seeds. But the Cougars can help themselves greatly with a win at Portland.

After the early logjam that had six teams nestled tightly near the top, teams have settled into likely their postseason seeding.

Worth second look

For three quarters, the WSU/Gonzaga game Saturday featured teams quite familiar with each other. It was mostly all fight and little finesse.

Both teams struggled shooting – most of which was directly linked to defense.

Finally in the fourth quarter, the game most had hoped for broke out. The teams combined to make the first nine shots of the quarter.

There were nine lead changes and the score was tied 10 times.

Both teams took care of the basketball, which was key for Gonzaga. Turnovers have been the Zags’ chief struggle this season.

Gonzaga had just 12 turnovers, six below its season average, and the Cougars had 10.

“Continued improvement on decision making,” Fortier said. “That’s still an area of growth for us.”

An interesting statistic was which players played the most minutes.

And, as no surprise, it was the point guards. Gonzaga freshman Allie Turner played 41 minutes and WSU sophomore Eleonora Villa had 42.

The game had the feel of postseason play.

“They (the refs) let us play,” Fortier said. “It was pretty physical. The first half was very physical in the paint. And that’s what you get in postseason are a lot less ticky-tack calls. They’re going to let you work through it and see who can make the baskets and who can’t.”

Fortier said winning the battle on the boards will always be an emphasis for the Zags.

“You have to find extra possessions for your team somehow, and that’s the best way for our team to find extra possessions because we don’t turn teams over very much,” Fortier said.

Glaring difference

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge, lone senior Tara Wallack and junior guard Astera Tuhina all made it clear where the game was lost against Gonzaga.

On the boards: Gonzaga outrebounded the Cougars 54-32.

“We continue to lose games on the boards and that’s the only disappointing thing (from the game),” Ethridge said.

Her players said to chalk the loss up to a lesson learned.

Ethridge made it clear that all her players would get a chance to play. But earning time is simple, she said.

“Every player on our team is going to get a chance to be on the court based on how they practice, how they rebound and how they compete on the boards,” Ethridge said.

Ethridge praised Gonzaga and said her team will get better by learning how to compete with the Zags.

“They’ve obviously succeeded a lot more than we have in the NCAA Tournament,” Ethridge said. “As far as what they’ve done and accomplished, (they’re) tradition rich and (have) a winning culture. They’re as good as anybody and nobody wants to play them in the tournaments. So I love competing against them. Lisa (Fortier) does an amazing job.”

Deadly from deep

Turner continues to climb the ladder in the nation in 3-point shooting.

She made three 3-pointers against WSU. She’s tied for fifth in the nation with 72. She might move up one more spot, but the top three would be difficult to catch.

Turner leads all freshmen. The next closest has 60.

She has made more 3-pointers than any freshman in school history. The greatest point guard in school history, Courtney Vandersloot, made 33 her freshman season.

Weekly honors

For the fifth time this season and second week in a row, Gonzaga’s Ejim and Turner earned WCC weekly honors.

Ejim, thanks to becoming the Zags’ all-time leading scorer, was named player of the week and Turner was named freshman of the week.

It’s the 14th time that Ejim has earned the honor. Turner has earned the honor four times in the past five weeks and seven times overall.

Middle of the pack

Eastern Washington finds itself essentially in the middle of the Big Sky Conference.

The Eagles are 9-15 and 5-7 in Big Sky.

Montana State (22-2, 12-0) continues to set the pace. The Bobcats are followed by Northern Arizona (19-6, 10-2) and Idaho (16-7, 8-4).

Idaho and EWU meet Saturday at Reese Court in Cheney. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. The Vandals held off the Eagles 67-57 in the first matchup Jan. 18 in Moscow.

Thanks but no thanks

Gonzaga graduate forward Ejim continues to add to her record-setting season.

A year ago Ejim, a Calgary, Alberta, native, made it clear her love for Canada. She said she would not be seeking dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada.

In a recent interview, she was asked about President Donald Trump’s idea of adding Canada to the U.S.

Ejim let out one of her famous cackles.

“I really think we’re OK,” Ejim said. “I would really love to just represent Canada as its own country in 2028 (in the Olympics) if I get the chance.”

She finds Trump’s idea comical.

“That would be pretty difficult to do if we did become, quote unquote, the 51st state,” Ejim said. “I would just love to represent my country, Canada, as it has been and as it should be.”