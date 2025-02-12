A Grip on Sports: The calendar, and the thermometer, says something different but we know the truth today heralds – winter is over

A GRIP ON SPORTS • So, the low temperature overnight hit -1 degree in Spokane. So, the ice is thicker on your sidewalk than it is in the fridge’s freezer. So what? Winter is over. Done. Gone. The Mariners’ pitchers and catchers are in Peoria. Arizona, not Illinois. Spring training is underway.

•••••••

• The weird thing about the M’s though? If pitchers and catchers were the only positions that mattered – instead of just being success’ foundation – the World Series would be a lot more doable. They aren’t and it isn’t. That’s the rub. But, again, so what?

Winter’s frozen grip on our souls has been thawed.

About four decades ago, while wandering through Bellevue’s now-defunct Crown Books, I discovered a paperback that changed my life. Well, not really. But Tom Boswell’s “Why Time Begins on Opening Day” did become a dog-eared, Hall of Fame entry in my crowded baseball library.

And became a go-to February and March read for years.

A series of columns. On baseball. The odd fellows who inhabit the game. The meaning of stats, lineups, signs. A comfort-food read from a chef who cooked up hearty meals for the Washington Post’s readers during the season.

But I came to realize, as a planned short stay in Spokane turned into a lifetime of memories, time really doesn’t begin on opening day. It begins today. Every day. Our enjoyment of it, however, soars when pitchers and catchers report. Punxsutawney Phil? The swallows to Capistrano? The first pothole on North Division?

All harbingers of the changing seasons. The return of the sun. The warmth of our hearts. None, however, capture our joy better than the sound of a baseball thudding into a well-worn catcher’s mitt. The toss back. The pitcher’s idiosyncrasies.

Maybe it’s because, for decades, I was one of those guys squatting in the dirt. Waiting on some lefty to perfect the grip on his change-up – again. Providing feedback and support – again. All the while agreeing with Yogi Berra that “All pitchers are liars or crybabies.” It colors our perception. So what?

When summer is in full bloom this year, Boswell will find himself in Cooperstown. Actually becoming what I knew back then, while nodding in agreement with the idea catchers are half gurus and half beasts of burden. He’s a Hall of Fame writer. In July, it will become official, at the place where memories of todays-gone-by live behind glass and satin ropes.

Where the greats of the game are forever young. Where winter never truly penetrates. The ultimate outgrowth of the words “pitchers and catchers report.”

• Today is the dawn of optimism, sure. But in the Mariners’ case, the birth of crucial questions as well. Though an offseason of minor moves may become a faded memory, the franchise’s squandered opportunities always serve to throw shade on today’s promise of bright sunshine.

It would have been great if Jerry Dipoto’s front office had pried enough money from the ownership group to inject more life into the lineup. No one with any sense thought that was happening. But, with the pitching staff he’s put together – and make no mistake, the starting staff is Dipoto’s baby and he deserves all the credit – I can’t for the life of me figure out why he didn’t put together a complementary infield. Instead, there’s a good chance it will feature two defensive liabilities, one anchor that has as much range these days as the real thing and a former utility player all seemingly locked into place.

The liabilities? Luke Raley, a converted outfielder, at first and Jorge Polanco, a converted second baseman, at third. The anchor? A fading 30-year-old J.P. Crawford at short. The new second baseman? Dylan Moore, the American League’s best fielding utility player last season but unproven in his new role.

Defensive prowess isn’t as expensive as offensive talent. Why not try to enhance the pitching staff’s effectiveness by making sure when the ball is put in play, there are tighter windows for it to squeeze through?

Of course, if Crawford can rebound from an injury-addled 2024 season, then the M’s have four Gold Glove-caliber players in the all-important defensive middle, with Cal Raleigh behind the plate, Crawford and Moore in the infield and Julio Rodriguez in center. The problem is, this franchise always has to rely on “ifs,” some years more than others. And those rarely become reality.

Today, it’s easy to say, “so what?” It’s the first day. It’s the beginning. It’s warm, sunny and perfect. Pitchers and catchers have reported. Tomorrow?

It’s the “what.”

•••

WSU: Former Washington State and Lake City High star Kyle Manzardo is getting another shot with Cleveland. But he has work to do to stick around. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Oregon has set the date and place for its spring game. … Colorado has lost its defensive line coach to Miami. … Really? Arizona State can be a blue blood in college football? Huh. … Among the future Pac-12 members in the Mountain West, Utah State may not have a spring game this year. … Not really a new Pac-12 school, but we had to share the news somewhere. BYU’s athletic director Tom Holmoe is retiring. … The Saints made it official. Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is their head coach. … The issues around Utah State football are still in play, with the new WSU president named in a recently filed federal complaint. … In basketball news, Washington’s men are off on a key Big Ten road trip. … Oregon snapped out of its funk, at least a little, by topping Northwestern. … Utah State built a big lead and held off visiting Colorado State. … San Diego State trailed host San Jose State by 17 at halftime. And won. … UCLA’s seven-game win streak was snapped at Illinois. … Same with Arizona at Kansas State. … USC’s defense was the impetus behind a blow out of Penn State. … Can the Oregon women make the NCAA tourney?

Gonzaga: The Zags begin the West Coast Conference’s home stretch Thursday night in the Kennel. In comes USF, the former home of Bill Russell and Quentin Dailey and Bill Cartwright. The current second-place team – just ahead of the Bulldogs – in the men’s standings. Jim Meehan prepares us for it by speaking with former San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Steve Kroner about the Dons. … Ryan Nembhard is on another watch list for a postseason award. The most-prestigious postseason award, the Wooden. He’s one of 20 finalists. Theo Lawson has that story. … The GU women also have a key game tomorrow night, though, after an 11-game winning streak, the Zags’ trip to Oregon State carries less pressure, maybe, than it could have. Greg Lee’s notebook covers that, looks back at the Gonzaga/WSU game from Saturday and includes other notes. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s held off understaffed Santa Clara to keep its conference lead.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State adds a new offensive coordinator who has coached in the state before. … The Cal Poly football coaching staff looks a lot like the Washington State one during Paul Wulff’s tenure. Wulff has hired his WSU offensive coordinator, Todd Sturdy, as a receivers coach and promoted Timm Rosenbach to solo offensive coordinator. … A Sacramento State guard made an impression at the Senior Bowl.

Preps: We’ve followed high school basketball in this area diligently for more than four decades. And we can’t recall another instance where a school competed down a classification for a league season and then participated in its actual one in the postseason – other than for geographic reasons. But that’s the case for North Central, who last night showed it would have done just fine in the GSL’s 3A boys league. The Wolfpack topped Ridgeline 69-58 in a 3A District 6 play-in game at Gonzaga Prep. Dave Nichols was there and has this story. … There is also a roundup to pass along.

Chiefs: Dave had a doubleheader, with the Chiefs’ 4-3 overtime win against Wenatchee in the Arena serving as the nightcap.

Seahawks: Mike Macdonald introduced his new offensive coordinator yesterday, Klint Kubiak. MacDonald and Kubiak addressed questions ranging from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, from Tyler Lockett’s future to the offensive line. And why Kubiak was the choice. … The Super Bowl ratings were even better than projected from preliminary numbers. Again, there was a new system used.

Mariners: The starting rotation is elite. Can it stay that way this season? This analytical rating of starting pitchers for The Athletic would say so. The M’s five starters are among baseball’s top-32 best. … Ty France has signed with Minnesota.

Sounders: Even though the season is just starting, Seattle is dealing with an injury to a key player.

Reign: Lynn Biyendolo should impact Seattle’s offense in a major way. After all, she’s a USWNT selection for the team’s upcoming tournament.

•••

• Even when I was living in the warm L.A. basin, spring training meant something for me. A road trip with dad or an old teammate getting a chance. After living the best years of my life in Spokane and its winters of enforced hibernation, it even means more. Until later …