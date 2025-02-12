A Spokane man who fled the Nicaraguan government in fear for his life is detained by ICE, again. His family is bracing for life without him

Alberto Lovo Rojas’ wife, Dora, and their three children, Santiago, 5 months, left, Mateo, 7, and Alberto Jr., 10, attend Monday night’s City Council meeting. Alberto was picked up by ICE over the weekend and is now in the Tacoma detainment center. Alberto came to the U.S. in 2019 seeking asylum from the Nicaraguan government after his uncle was shot in the street during a protest. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Alberto Lovo Rojas feared returning to Nicaragua with a target on his back.

When his uncle was shot twice in the shoulder in the streets during a protest in 2019, they both knew they had to flee . Their homes were marked as a target for being anti-government demonstrators, and they bore witness to the deaths of more than a dozen people, including a young boy shot in the head on the streets beside them.

The two fled to Mexico in an attempt to work and save for a visa, but they were beaten and robbed. Their focus turned to the U.S., where Rojas’ uncle believed they “pay more attention to human rights.” But they were denied asylum and scheduled to be sent to the very place they were scared to go back to, until being moved to an ICE facility for 14 months.

Rojas eventually was released from custody due to complications from having only one kidney after a bad car accident as a child. The release felt like a miracle – he could not believe it, he told The Spokesman-Review in 2020.

But now Rojas is reliving his nightmare. Federal agents detained him Saturday and he faces possible deportation.

His arrest has sparked an outcry from his family and action spearheaded by state Sen. Marcus Riccelli with help from a mix of powerful Washington politicians, including U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown.

Rojas’ quest to gain asylum was denied in 2021 due to paperwork that could have been filed incorrectly, family and friends believe. But he remained in the U.S. on a legal work permit. Rojas, a man with no criminal record, became a mechanic and established a family. He and his wife, Dora, who have been together for 13 years, had three children and lived in Spokane.

However, after being picked up by immigration officers on Saturday following a routine haircut appointment, he may now face a return to Nicaragua, Dora said. His family could be torn apart.

“He is the one that provides for us, but not (only) that, he can’t return to Nicaragua,” Dora said in Spanish. “… He just keeps reliving the same story but this time, it’s worse. Because it’s possible they’ll deport him, and we don’t want that.”

When Alberto was arrested, Dora said, officers told him he “should have already left in 2021” when his asylum case was denied.

“My question is, then, why did they give him a work permit?” she asked, calling the entire situation “illogical.”

Alberto renews his permit yearly, which costs him $410. He even had an app on his phone where he would check in, weekly, meaning that federal agents were already aware of his presence in Spokane. But the deportation order from 2021 was still hanging over his head, even though he was legally allowed to be in the U.S.

When federal agents arrested him, they also took his work permit, Dora said. According to arrest logs, Alberto was transferred to the Kootenai County Jail, which has a contract with federal authorities to house detainees.

“We tried to visit him the next day. By the time we were able to get out to Kootenai County, he was already transferred to Tacoma,” said Samuel Smith, the director of immigration legal aid at Spokane nonprofit Manzanita House. “He is in the Tacoma detention center now, and we are trying to figure out if there is anything that can be done to delay or stop his removal.”

Dora said a legal team has had trouble trying to get in contact with her husband. It’s even harder, she says, because immigration officials gave Alberto a legal document to sign, but it was written in English. He signed for an attorney, but it’s unclear what else was on the form.

The impact of Alberto’s arrest, Smith said, is hard to put into words.

“It’s traumatic. Removal is devastating. Being separated from a parent destabilizes everything,” he said of the Rojas family. “Going from the main breadwinner being removed, the aftereffects that come with that and stress and anxiety of not knowing if they’re safe, is incredibly traumatic.”

A lover of his family, soccer

Whenever given the chance, Alberto plays soccer with his children and watches Manchester United. The kids have grown to love the sport because of their dad..

“He is a very present father,” Dora said. “He loves to play soccer with the kids and be outside any moment that he could.”

There’s no better way to say it, she said.

“He loves exploring the city, looking at the river, always wanting to spend time with us, especially on Sundays,” Dora said. “He loves cooking food. He’s the one that was always cooking and grilling, no matter the weather.”

Although he would cook for the majority of the time, she said he would always ask her to make “Cerdo con Yuca,” also known as Pork with Cassava, a traditional dish in Nicaragua.

“He always loves when I cook it,” Dora said, laughing.

And when he would get home from work, she said the kids and Alberto would always play hide and seek, something the kids would look forward to.

“The kids hear the engine and immediately recognize it’s him and will run and hide,” Dora said. “And he’ll start looking for him and playing and joking with them. That’s the kind of father he is.”

Riccelli, D-Spokane, is doing what he can to get Alberto help after his detainment. The two met three years ago in their adult soccer league. They never saw each other outside of the sport, and their friendship was very surface level – but Riccelli saw the type of person Alberto is. Everyone gravitates toward him because of his love for the sport, but also because of his radiance and joy for life. Often, those in the soccer world will see Alberto on the sidelines, cheering for his son, Riccelli said.

“He is someone who is kind, who cares about those around him and is someone who is kind of full of life. He has a lot of joy, and joy seeing his son play soccer,” Riccelli said. “He brings that charisma. He is the type of guy who you feel good to be around.”

In December, Alberto went to his soccer team and wanted to chat. He wasn’t the joyful, high-spirited man they all knew in that moment, Riccelli said.

“He communicated he enjoyed playing with us and was concerned he might not be able to stay in America. He didn’t know that I was an elected official at the time,” he said. “A lot of my teammates know who I am, but not him.”

Riccelli told him, if anything happens, call.

“I know you,” Riccelli said at the time. “I know you’re contributing to society. You have a family … an upstanding member of our community, and if I can help, I’ll try.”

When Alberto was detained Saturday, it wasn’t him who called Riccelli. It was Dora.

“I immediately went into action to find out ways I could help,” Riccelli said. “They let him have his phone for a bit. We had a short string of texts. He said, ‘Please help.’ ”

Riccelli’s first thought was making sure Alberto had a lawyer. He started making calls to attorneys in Spokane, and in the meantime, tried contacting people on the West Side . He spoke with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Gov. Bob Ferguson and even newly elected Attorney General Nick Brown. Riccelli and his soccer teammates mobilized and wrote character letters in support of Alberto to send to immigration court.

While Riccelli believes that people who are in the U.S. without authorization and committing crimes should be deported, he doesn’t think Alberto is one of them.

“What was communicated was rooting out folks here illegally, who are participating in criminal activities, violent crime and hurting communities. Upstanding citizens are having their worlds turned upside down, and that wasn’t what was talked about at the national level,” he said. “I can’t imagine going to get your hair cut, and then you’re in Kootenai County, then Tacoma, maybe going back. My concern is for his safety and for his family. He’s leaving a wife and three kids.

“I’m worried for how they’re going to struggle through the other piece.”

Dora, awaiting more answers about her husband, recalls how the family goes to church on Sundays. It’s a way they have grown to love their community, she said, and she looks to her faith for hope.

“It has helped us believe that God is manifested in each person that we have met, especially now,” Dora said. “The love from God is much bigger than us, and we believe that His angels are on this Earth disguised as humans helping us. Even in our worst moments.”

Trying to understand

When President Donald Trump was inaugurated for the second time, Alberto asked his coworker, Susy Glamuzina, if he could put her phone number in his children’s school backpacks. A month later, Glamuzina got the call that he had been detained.

Trump, during his campaign, repeatedly promised to carry out “mass deportations” and referred to unauthorized immigrants as criminals. On Jan. 29, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that although ICE would prioritize deporting violent criminals, “that doesn’t mean that the other illegal criminals who entered our nation’s borders are off the table.”

While entering the country is a misdemeanor and re-entering after deportation is a felony, being in the United States without authorization – for instance, after a judge issues a removal order – is only a civil violation.

ICE has not published comprehensive data on deportations, and local ICE and Border Patrol bureaus also do not confirm operation locations, but in the last 10 days of January, the agency arrested an average of 828 people per day, according to an analysis by ABC News. That’s more than twice the daily average during the last fiscal year of the Biden administration. NBC News obtained detailed data for a single day, Jan. 26, and found that nearly half of the 1,179 people arrested by ICE had not committed a crime.

“My husband isn’t a criminal,” Dora told The Spokesman-Review.

The day Alberto was arrested, Glamuzina raced to Alberto’s home to collect his things. She was scared that law enforcement would be there, ready to take Dora and the children away, too – so she went alone.

She intentionally parked on the street illegally, because she wanted to force the agents to come and speak to her. Glamuzina has cerebral palsy that affects her mobility, so she started yelling from her car.

“Just tell me what’s going on,” she screamed.

A man came outside with an evidence bag and asked for her driver’s license. She handed it over.

“Then he took a picture of me holding his stuff so that he could show Alberto that I had it … Then I said, ‘Who are you?’ And he wouldn’t give me his name,” Glamuzina said. “I said, ‘What branch do you work for?’ And he wouldn’t give me that either.”

Glamuzina gave up, she said, because she didn’t want to argue – she just wanted to understand.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you just tell me what I need to do next? Because based on what I understand, Alberto has done nothing wrong. All he’s trying to do is get citizenship,’ ” Glamuzina said.

The officer told her there is no issue with his wife and kids, because Dora has an ongoing immigration case set in a Seattle court in March. The issue with Alberto, she was told, was that he lost his court case and didn’t go back home. Dora said the family wasn’t aware they could file an appeal 30 days after losing his case, either.

“We’re hearing on the news that the ones that have broken the law or criminals are the ones being deported,” Glamuzina said.

She believes that on paper, it could look like Alberto wasn’t following the law, even though he had a legal permit.

Dora said that prior to the election, they attempted to “do what they were supposed to do” to save themselves from any deportation. They went to seek legal support in fear of what might happen following Trump’s win but appeared to have a misunderstanding with their attorneys over what was filed in support of Alberto remaining in the country.

When nothing happened, he went to immigration for a work visa and remained in Spokane.

But Dora remembers telling an attorney back then, “I am scared this will happen again.”

Orders breeding confusion

Vanessa Gutierrez, deputy director of Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said she is seeing more and more detention of people who had prior deportation orders that were never acted upon.

“Before the inauguration, we saw more discretion. If they were going to detain someone and realized they have a pending app for a visa, they might choose not to deport them. Now, there is no discretion,” she said. “It’s everyone they come across – they will detain if they find out that person is deportable or undocumented. Right now, their focus is people with old deportation orders.”

Even people who have sought or are currently seeking asylum, like Alberto, are subject to federal detainment. Trump issued a sweeping executive order that suspended migrants from seeking asylum at the southern border. His administration also shut down the CBP One app, which allowed migrants to apply to enter the U.S. legally as they sought asylum from war-torn or violent countries. Pending appointments were also canceled.

“We see asylum seekers now expressing fear. Before Trump, they were given permission to come in, apply for asylum and appear in court,” Gutierrez said. “That’s legal.”

But Gutierrez said that while a work permit allows an individual to work legally in the U.S., it does not mean that person is completely protected from deportation.

“If (the asylum request) was denied and they’ve exhausted appeal options, or they decided not to appeal … With the immigration court, a denial would mean a deportation order, a removal order, so the work permit isn’t going to protect you,” Gutierrez said. “I think there’s a lot of misinformation about having a work permit meaning you have legal status, and that’s not the case in most situations.”

She said most people don’t qualify to reopen their case unless there was an error that would give them the opportunity to rescind the deportation order.

“Let’s say that they missed a court hearing and then got ordered removed, but they never got the notice, and it was not their fault. It was, say, the court’s fault. They could try to prove that and reopen the case and get rid of the order, but that’s really hard to do,” Gutierrez said. “The other thing I would flag on that is that it’s the individual’s responsibility to keep their addresses updated with the court, so say they moved and they didn’t get noticed, and that’s not going to be enough to reopen the case.”

She said Washington has two different court systems, the Seattle and Tacoma immigration courts. The Tacoma court only has jurisdiction over the people detained at the detention center in Tacoma, while the Seattle court handles all the nondetained cases.

According to TRAC, a nonprofit data research center, asylum granted at the Tacoma Immigration Court depends on the judge who takes the case.

Judge John C. Odell has denied 65.9% of asylum cases and approved 29.3% ; Judge Charles Neil Floyd has denied 62.7% of cases and approved 33.1% ; and Judge Tammy L. Fitting has denied 57.7% of asylum cases and approved 38.2% .

When Alberto spoke with The Spokesman-Review in 2020, he had a new, hopeful outlook on life. It was so much different than the sound of gunfire, or looking back to see his uncle lying on the ground as he attempted to run to safety.

Despite the risks, Alberto continued to stand up against Nicaragua’s regime.

“It’s very easy to have opposite opinions,” he said at the time. “It’s not so easy to demonstrate.”

Alberto told The Spokesman-Review later: “You need to speak when the people lose their voice.”

Reporter Orion Donovan-Smith contributed to this story.

Editor’s note: Reporter Monica Carrillo-Casas translated a portion of this story from Spanish to English.