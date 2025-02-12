Andrea McNeely: Washington’s tax system for alcohol needs an update

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Andrea McNeely

Our world is an increasingly noisy, busy and concerning place. For a moment, let’s set aside the really difficult challenges that our state and country are facing. The world continues to spin, after all.

The tax system for alcohol in our state is old, broken and diminishes consumer choice for adults who enjoy a happy hour after work, drinks with dinner, at the game with friends or anywhere they choose to drink responsibly. As our state Legislature works to balance a state budget facing a multibillion-dollar deficit, I hope a simple proposal to evaluate how to modernize our tax system for alcohol moves forward. Our tax code for alcohol is broken. The legislature is considering a proposal to study potential solutions and gather data (SB 5368/HB 1624). I hope they do.

As a state, we tax alcohol to generate revenue for critical public services and achieve public health goals commonly associated with “sin” taxes. Our tax system for alcohol hasn’t been updated in more than a decade and we may no longer be achieving those goals. Over the years, the marketplace has changed, adult consumers enjoy products that didn’t exist 10 years ago and loopholes have been exploited so that new beer-based beverages with higher alcohol content are now popping up. Why is this all happening?

The mismatch between our tax code, consumers and the state’s revenue goals is because Washington’s tax system for alcohol is defined by the ingredient and process, not the amount of alcohol in your drink of choice. This means that beer and beverages made with hops (White Claw, for example) are taxed at 26 cents per gallon. It also means that spirits and spirits beverages made with potatoes and wheat (such as Ketel One canned cocktails and locally distilled Dry Fly) are taxed at 26 to 34 dollars per gallon, regardless of the alcohol content. Popular canned cocktails with the identical amount of alcohol levels can cost nearly three times as much depending on your personal preference for one type of alcohol over another. The amount of alcohol in a drink is important information for adult consumers as they make a purchasing decision, but the current tax code is blind to this information. This is a classic example of a tax system falling behind the reality of innovation and consumer choice – we need to help it catch up so that consumers can make their own informed choices without being punished on their receipts.

The out-of-date system is also being exploited, leading to high alcohol beer-based products that mimic spirits. One example is a Fireball product that looks just like Fireball Whiskey, with high alcohol content like whiskey, but taxed like it’s a beer. Additionally, these products are sold in convenience stores all over the state, where spirits-based products with much lower alcohol are prohibited. In Washington, stores under 10,000 square feet in size may not sell any spirits or spirits-based products. The regulatory and tax code didn’t anticipate this and it currently is creating a business incentive to get around our state’s laws regarding alcohol sales and taxes.

A tax code shouldn’t pick winners or losers. It shouldn’t be modelled on a marketplace that no longer exists. It should be based on data and serve the interests of the public by creating revenue for important programs, allowing for businesses to compete, reflecting community values and supporting consumer choices made by responsible adults. Pursuing a study to inform policymaking on how to reform our tax code for alcohol won’t save the world. But it will help state leaders make all of our grocery receipts a bit fairer. And that’s something.

Andrea McNeely, of Tacoma, serves as the executive director of the Association of Washington Spirits and Wine Distributors.