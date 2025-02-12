As egg prices soar, gym rats learn to get yoked with fewer yolks

By Gaya Gupta Washington Post

Soaring egg prices are stressing out American consumers. Among the hardest hit are fitness fiends used to getting their protein from eggs, some of whom plow through half a dozen a day to hit their workout goals.

“They are the ride-or-die for breakfast,” said Ken Nodes, a fitness coach based in New Jersey who usually eats four to five eggs a day. “But we’ve been forced to adapt.”

The wholesale price for a dozen Midwest Large eggs has jumped from $1.50 to $7.76 over the past three years because of an avian flu outbreak laying waste to chicken coops nationwide, and Americans everywhere are feeling the strain. Restaurants have introduced surcharges of 50 cents or more per egg. Approximately 100,000 eggs – worth about $40,000 – were stolen from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania. And economists say the climbing prices aren’t likely to slow any time soon.

But that hasn’t prevented many gym rats from reaching their lifting goals. Packing at least six grams of protein in roughly 80 calories, eggs are often hailed as a nutritious and easy way to get your macronutrients in the morning (even though experts say eating too many can be risky). The Washington Post spoke to several people who said that while they’re cutting back on their beloved eggs, they’ve learned to make up for the protein loss elsewhere: either by replacing them with meat and dairy products or by supplementing with protein powder.

Back when prices were lower, Gabriel Clark, who goes to the gym four to five times a week, said eggs were an especially easy and cheap way to get enough protein in the morning. His family – including his wife and two daughters – would usually go through three dozen eggs a week, he said.

At his grocery store in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Clark said, a dozen eggs usually costs a little more than $2. Now, they’re closer to $4.50. A carton of egg whites at Aldi was cheaper than a dozen eggs this week, he said.

To keep their weekly consumption to just one dozen eggs, he and his wife have turned to protein shakes, Greek yogurt or turkey kielbasa. Clark, who is a proud member of the “1,000 Pound Club” (which means he can perform one squat, bench press and deadlift at weights that add up to 1,000 pounds), says he’s still able to reach his daily goal of 165 to 180 grams of protein.

Katie Harrell, a nutrition coach based in California’s Orange County, said she and her husband have also cut out eggs for themselves, though their two young daughters still eat them for breakfast. Her family used to go through Costco’s five-dozen carton of eggs over two weeks. Now, she said, they’re trying to make that last three to five weeks.

She noticed the price hike several weeks ago during a Costco run. “I texted my husband, ‘We need to chill on the eggs for a while,’ ” she said.

Harrell usually aims for about 30 grams of protein in her breakfasts, which she said makes it easier to reach her daily goal of 135 grams. A high-protein breakfast helps keep her and her clients fuller for longer and build muscle, she said.

Several regular gym-goers said that while they can’t give up eggs completely, they’re eating fewer and supplementing in other ways.

Nodes, the New Jersey-based nutrition coach, and his wife, Liz, also a health coach, would normally consume up to eight eggs a day between the two of them. They now both eat one less egg a day, saving them 14 eggs a week. To make up the protein, Nodes said, they add a slice of Gouda or switch it up with some yogurt, which has introduced some welcome variety to their mornings. They plan to keep the changes, even if egg prices go down.

Mattie Harris, a 24-year-old project manager from Shreveport, Louisiana, loves eggs in their many forms: quiches, frittatas, fried or scrambled, or her go-to, a poached egg atop avocado toast. She works out every day and strength trains three to four times a week.

But Harris started cutting back her egg-centered breakfasts in January, when she noticed prices getting especially high.

“I was like, ‘Man, I sure want a little frittata.’ And I went to the store, and eggs were literally $17,” she said, referring to a pack of 18.

She now sets a budget. If eggs are too expensive, she will get more creative with her meals. The adjustment hasn’t kept her from hitting her lifting goals.

“We’re still preparing for another hot girl summer,” she said.