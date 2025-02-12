Field Reports: Expert stillwater angler to lead workshops next week in Spokane

From staff reports

A well-known stillwater fly-fishing expert is coming to Spokane next week for a set of free seminars on tying flies and fishing lakes.

Phil Rowley, a guide and fly-tyer based in Alberta, will lead four sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday next week focused on the craft of stillwater fly-fishing.

The sessions are a collaboration between the Spokane Fly Fishers and the Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club. They are free, but those hoping to participate must register by Friday.

There will be longer afternoon sessions focused on tying flies specifically for fishing lakes. Then, in the evenin gs, Rowley will talk about the tactics and strategies that anglers can use to find success on stillwater.

Registration information can be found on the Spokane Fly Fishers website.

Vehicle reservations available for Glacier National Park

Timed entry vehicle reservations go live on Recreation.gov for Glacier National Park in northwest Montana on Thursday.

The reservations are available 120 days in advance, so the first reservations available will be for June 13, the first day that reservations will be required, according to a park news release.

Reservations will be required from that day through Sept. 28 for cars headed up the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork of the Flathead River.

The reservations will be available for two-hour blocks – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations allow visitors to enter at any time during the block they select.

Those who miss their block will be able to enter after 3 p.m.

The initial release of reservations, which begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, is meant to help visitors who plan their trips to the park months in advance.

A portion of the reservations will open daily on a 120-day rolling basis.

Another reservation window will open for next-day reservations on June 12.

Reservations can only be purchased on Recreation.gov. The site charges a $2 processing fee. Visitors will also have to purchase a park entry pass.

Visitors with lodging or other commercial activity booked within areas covered by the reservation system will be able to enter without making a vehicle reservation by showing proof of the services they booked.

Apgar Village, Two Medicine and the east entrance for Going-to-the-Sun Road will be accessible without a reservation.