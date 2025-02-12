Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim named to Naismith College Player of the Year watch list

From staff reports

Another day, another watch list for Gonzaga women’s basketball star Yvonne Ejim.

A day after making the late midseason top 20 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, the senior forward was one of 30 players named Wednesday to the Naismith College Player of the Year midseason watch list.

Ejim became Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer last week, breaking Heather Bowman’s record of 2,156 points. She broke the program record for rebounds in January. On Jan. 30, she became the first player in West Coast Conference history to eclipse 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Ejim averages 21.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for GU (17-8, 12-2 West Coast Conference), who face host Oregon State on Thursday in Corvallis.