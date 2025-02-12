Locally: Spokane Golf Show set to return in signal that spring is closing in

From staff reports

Although snow and cold temperatures are still dominating the forecast, golf fans will have a chance to think spring thoughts next weekend at the annual Spokane Golf Show.

The show will return again to the Spokane Convention Center on Feb. 22-23 with exciting events, exclusive deals and activities for all ages.

Show goers can test their skills at the long-drive and long-putt contests, along with a free instructional area and kids area.

Every ticketed admission also receives a 2-for-1 pass from The Plains Golf Course with a visit to their booth.

Online tickets will also include a choice of a free round of golf or a discounted golf offer.

Tickets are $15 online or at the door and can be purchased at www.spokanegolfshow.com.

Doors are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

College basketball

For the second consecutive week, Idaho State men’s basketball player Dylan Darling has been named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Bengals point guard and former Central Valley standout had a big outing against Weber State, scoring 30 points in Ogden, Utah.

Darling also had four rebounds and four steals. Darling is the Big Sky’s top scorer in conference play, averaging 22.3 points per contest. He’s also second in the conference for assists in Big Sky games with a 5.6 average.

With this honor, Darling becomes the first player this season to earn men’s basketball player of the week for two consecutive weeks.

College baseball

Washington State junior outfielder Max Hartman was named to the preseason All-Mountain West Conference team and the Cougars were picked to finish third, the conference office announced Wednesday.

As voted on by the conference’s eight coaches, the Cougars received 30 points, including one first-place vote to finish behind Fresno State and Nevada, respectively. WSU will be competing in the Mountain West Conference in 2025. UNLV, New Mexico and San Diego State all tied for fourth while Air Force was picked to finish seventh and San Jose State eighth.

Last season, Hartman hit .286 with 55 hits, 11 doubles, three home runs and 41 RBIs to go along with 32 runs scored and 10 stolen bases as the Cougars leadoff hitter.

Track and field

Washington State sophomore pole vaulter Tatum Moku was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Female Athlete of the Week after breaking her school record last weekend, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Moku, from Honolulu, captured the pole vault title at the Riverfront Invitational on Saturday at the Podium .

Moku topped the field with a height of 14 feet, 6.25 inches, surpassing her previous school record of 14-5.62. Attempting to break her record, Moku missed her first two attempts but cleared the bar on the third try. The 14-6.25 mark is tops in the MPSF this season by nearly a foot and the 13th-best height in NCAA Division 1.

The honor is the first this season for Moku.