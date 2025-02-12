Love story: For Barb and Dean Garvey, falling in love was quick and simple

By Dean Garvey

After discharge from the Navy in 1964, I became interested in the dating scene again. I was 22 years old and single. Since I was a church-going guy, I started dating the girls there. It seemed that most of the girls in my church just didn’t fit.

The good thing was my new friend Terry, a great young man, was a bellman at the Davenport Hotel. He told me of a girl who was an elevator operator there. So, being interested, I drove my muscle car downtown to the hotel.

I drove by slowly, I looked into the entry and saw this girl with a Cher-style hairdo. Long and blond, and she saw my car. This was June 1966. We married on June 10, 1967.

My family calls us the American classic couple: Dean and Barb Garvey, still happy, healthy and married after 58 years. We always tell people I liked her looks, she liked my car.