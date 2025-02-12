Love story: Baird and Michelle Daggett took a chance on the open seas and found each other

By Baird Daggett

It was a beautiful night, Aug. 28, 1997, when I first saw her – the woman who made me believe in love at first sight and that dreams do come true.

I was waiting to meet a friend who had won a couple of tickets for a cruise. He hadn’t shown up yet, and I was just trying to decide if I should head for home. A few days before, I had crashed on my roller blades and had a nasty road rash on my fanny and a badly sprained wrist, so it would have been easy to bail out.

I was a single dad the past 10 years, had two successful, beautiful daughters and a good job, but it was time to look more seriously at someone to share this life with. I stayed, and the boat pulled away from the dock.

Just as I was settling down on the big box where they keep the life preservers, she came walking toward me, the woman with the most radiant smile I had ever seen. She was actually heading for the stairs, not for me, and I got right up and followed her down to the main deck. No real plan in mind, it was just what I needed to do at the time.

When she realized she had picked up a shadow, her eyes raised up to mine; at 6-foot-5 and about 280 pounds, it took a few seconds for her.

“Hello, my name’s Baird. Can I help you find your way?”

I realized I was looking at the most beautiful woman I had ever seen, with sparkling eyes and a 100-watt smile.

Lucky for me, she answered, “I am here with some friends from work, and you are welcome to join us.”

That was our first meeting, and the night that would change my world.

We got to her table, and some people were sitting there. This was not going to work. I said, “Hey, fellas, I’m sorry, but my fiancée and I were sitting there, and this is sort of a private party, so you will have to excuse us.”

I could see the gears turning as they looked up at this big gent looking down on them, and I was being nice. They excused themselves.

My future wife, Michelle, looked at me and said, “You want to introduce us to your fiancée?”

So this was the first Michelle had heard she was engaged, and all the ladies with us laughed for a time. When the laughter slowed, I explained it was going to be a surprise, so, surprise!

That night, we danced and talked like we had known each other more than a few hours. She had sons my daughters’ ages and had also been divorced almost exactly the same amount of time.

The cruise came to an end, and we all walked ashore, still talking, and may have even still been holding hands. When we finally reached the point where we were heading to our cars in different directions, l gently lifted that angelic face to mine and kissed her for the first time. I had been smart enough to get her phone number and made sure I could find her again.

By the time I had driven for a few minutes, it seemed like I had forgotten something. More like I had forgotten someone. I had never in my 46 years of life had this overwhelming feeling that something life-changing had happened, and I knew exactly what it was.

We had our first real date a few days later, and within weeks I had her move in with me with her son, and the following year to the day that we met we were married – Michelle with her handsome sons at her side, and me with my lovely daughters at mine.

Today, we celebrate 26 years of marriage and 27 years of being constant companions, helpmates and lovers. My Michelle has given me a life I never imagined in my wildest dreams and a love that few in this crazy world will ever know. I believe in Love at First Sight, ‘Til Death Us Do Part, Eternal Love and Gifts from God.

Happy Anniversary, My Chelle! You truly are THE LOVE OF MY LIFE.