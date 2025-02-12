Prep wrestling: Deer Park hoping Greater Spokane League success translates to postseason

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Jumping up into a larger classification can be a bit of a learning curve for some programs.

But for Deer Park wrestling, the bump in classification from 1A to 2A and subsequent move to the Greater Spokane League only makes their campaign this season more impressive.

The Stags went unbeaten in GSL 2A duals, winning their six matches by a combined score of 355-102 and scored at least 60 points in four of the duals.

“Over the past few years as we knew this move back up to 2A was on the horizon, we really started talking with these guys about how this was an opportunity to get better and go against some tougher competition,” Deer Park coach Ryan Jorgensen said. “They’ve taken that to heart and really changed the way they’ve looked at the whole year in terms of pushing harder and wanting to be better.”

The Stags will look to continue their impressive form in Saturday’s District 6 2A boys tournament at East Valley High School, where the top three finishers will earn a berth at Mat Classic next Friday and Saturday in Tacoma.

Despite losing defending state champion Liam Bogle to graduation, Jorgensen returns a core with plenty of postseason experience, led by seniors Gavin Carnahan – who was second at 132-pounds in 1A last year, and Evan Henry (fourth at 175).

“The biggest thing with having some success in the postseason is that it gives me confidence going into it again,” Carnahan said. “I can tell myself that I’ve been here before and I know how to win at this point of the season. So we’ve been talking a lot about that to the younger kids and how important it is to fight in every match.”

Along with Carnahan and Henry, the Stags also have brothers Brock Berger and Blake Berger – both of whom placed at state a year ago, as well as regional champion and state participant Jonas Bond back in the fold.

“It makes every one of us want to be better looking at the depth of this team,” Henry said. “If you have five or six good seniors, that will make five or six juniors want to be better and that continues down the line.”

But cracking the podium will be a tall task for any 2A team next weekend at the Tacoma Dome as two of the state’s best teams regardless of classification are now at the same level as the Stags.

Orting has won the past three 2A team titles, while Toppenish has the past three 1A wins and five state championships in a row including their pair of 2A victories in 2019 and 2020.

“You don’t really know where you stand until you wrestle the best, and I think those two teams are among the best in the state,” Jorgensen said. “We can see what it takes to get to the level they are at. If you’re never wrestling kids that might be better than you, you won’t grow.”

Before the Stags can focus on topping Toppenish or ousting Orting though, they must get through Saturday’s districts, where the limited number of state allocations leaves little margin for error.

“We’ve been working super hard this week and pushing that message that we want as many guys in the state bracket as we can get,” Carnahan said. “We want to make sure that our best wrestlers can get into that new bigger tournament and give ourselves a shot to show what we can do against anyone.”

Other District 6 tournaments Saturday include 1A boys at Colville High School (two state qualifiers), 2B/1B boys at Freeman High School (11 state qualifiers) and 2A girls and 1A/2B/1B girls at Rogers High School (two state qualifiers apiece).

Tickets for all tournaments are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors.