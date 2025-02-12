Single-wide Cheney home a total loss after fire erupts

A single-wide home was engulfed in flames Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District 3.

Firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. to a structure fire in the 33800 block of South Caramel Lane, near Badger Lake Estates RV Park.

Residents of the home made it out safely, said the district’s Public Affairs Director, Terri Bunce. The structure is a complete loss, however.

Firefighters had to evacuate other people in RVs around the area out of caution, Bunce said.

The blaze damaged the homes beside it. There was no other information available.