Vandals take chainsaws to 200-year-old trees in Puyallup along popular trail, WDFW says

By Isabela Lund (Tacoma) News Tribune

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Police are seeking more information about vandalism at the Puyallup Fish Hatchery, which they say is putting the safety of visitors and a beloved trail system at risk.

According to a Facebook post yesterday from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, vandals have used chainsaws and axes on many trees, including some that are between 50 and 200 years old. That’s killed some trees and damaged others.

Jason Smith, the manager at the Puyallup Hatchery, told the News Tribune on Thursday that crews have found 10 trees killed or damaged over the past year. In the Facebook post, WDFW said it costs more than $6,000 to remove the trees and that it makes the area unsafe.

“One 200-year-old Douglas fir was cut 3/4 of the way through and left ready to fall,” the post said.

Police say that if the vandalism keeps happening, they may have to close the Clarks Creek Loop trail system to the public. Fourth graders from the Puyallup School District visit the hatchery to observe the thousands of salmon that swim through Clarks Creek every year.

Smith told the News Tribune that police do not have any leads in the investigation yet, and the motive behind vandalizing the trees is unclear. He also said WDFW is considering measures such as adding cameras along the trail and increasing patrols.

Residents with information about the vandalism can call WDFW at 877-933-9847, text WDFWTIP to 847411 or fill out their online reporting form.