10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 14-16

1 Rocky Horror Picture Show – Valentine’s Day showing at 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $10.

2 Emo 2000 | Broken Heart Edition – DJ Unifest and DJ Power Hour spinning all of your favorite emo heartbreak anthems. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Chameleon, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. 21 and older. Admission: $10 advance purchase ($15 at the door)

3 Kristin Robbins: Painted Frames – Art by local artist and musician Kristin Robbins. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily through the month of February at Entropy, 101 N. Stevens St. Admission: Free.

4 Oscar Shorts – A two-day screening of Oscar-nominated short films in three categories: live action, animation and documentary. 1 p.m. Saturday (live action), 4 p.m. Sunday (animation) and 7 p.m. Sunday (documentary) at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Theatre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Admission: $8

5 A Whimsical Wandering around the World with a Congenial Clarinet for a Companion – A faculty recital featuring clarinetist Tom Shook, pianist Joy Zickau and cellist Roberta Bottelli . 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Rd. Admission: Free.

6 Second Friday Artwalk — Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and enjoy locally and nationally acclaimed artists, along with local shops, restaurants and businesses. 5-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

7 Crafting Matinee: “The Neverending Story” – A film about the power of a young boy’s imagination to save a dying fantasyland. The lights will be gently dimmed to allow you to both enjoy the movie and crafting. Bring personal crafts you’d like to work on. 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Theatre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Admission: $8.

8 Let it Glow Kids Parade and Fireworks – A parade for kids and a fireworks show plus twilight skiing, live music and beer specials. Sunday at Schweitzer Mountain, 10,000 Schweitzer Mountain Road, Sandpoint. Admission: Free.

9 The Endless Nakba: A Palestine Film Series – A series of film screenings that reveal different aspects of Palestinian life and death under Israeli occupation, both in Gaza and the West Bank. Moderated audience discussions to follow each film. First film of the series is “No Other Land,” 4 p.m. Sunday at the Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Winter Carnival Block Party – A community event featuring dance performances, music, s’mores, hot cocoa, food and more. 6-8 p.m. Friday, at the Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Admission: Free.