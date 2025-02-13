Does nasty norovirus lurk in public restrooms?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. You have written that people can’t catch anything from a toilet seat. I beg to disagree!

Diarrhea viruses can linger around toilets. I have been reading about norovirus and the amount of virus that can be spread during an attack. When I see how dirty many public restrooms are these days, I wonder why columnists such as yourselves don’t advocate for more sanitary conditions.

A. It’s not just the toilet seat that can be easily contaminated with viruses when someone has diarrhea. We are in the middle of a nasty norovirus outbreak across the country. When someone experiences this intestinal apocalypse, they may shed billions of viral particles in a bathroom.

Norovirus can spread to every available surface, including faucets and door handles. As few as 18 of these invisible specks could transmit the disease to the next person who enters a contaminated public restroom. Norovirus can linger on surfaces for up to two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes that careful handwashing is essential to prevent the spread of this gastrointestinal virus. Handwashing alone may not be sufficient.

The British National Health Service warns about “close contact with someone with norovirus who may breathe out small particles of the virus that you then inhale.” We agree that improved sanitary conditions in public restrooms, including better ventilation, would be highly desirable.

Q. I took naproxen for six months or so (two tabs per day, four on bad days) because of acute back and leg pain caused by fibromyalgia. When I discovered my blood pressure was elevated to around 170/80, I stopped the naproxen and switched to acetaminophen.

At first, my blood pressure dropped to normal for a while but then rose again and is now fluctuating up and down. Does naproxen destabilize blood pressure in the long term? Or is acetaminophen responsible for blood pressure fluctuations?

A. We’re not surprised that naproxen raised your systolic blood pressure so dramatically. This is a known side effect of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) including ibuprofen, celecoxib, diclofenac and meloxicam, as well as naproxen.

The link between acetaminophen and elevated blood pressure is underappreciated. While less common, high blood pressure has been reported as a complication of acetaminophen use (Arthritis Care & Research, Nov. 24, 2024; Hypertension, September 2022).

To learn more about medications that can raise blood pressure and many strategies to get it under control, you may be interested in our “eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I suffered from cracked and bleeding fingertips for years. Then the doctor gave me a prescription for ammonium lactate lotion 12%. I used it and it kept my fingers from cracking and bleeding all winter.

A. The formula that you describe can be found in a number of over-the-counter products, including AmLactin Daily 12% Lactic Acid Nourish Lotion. The key ingredient is often recommended by dermatologists for dry, scaly skin. Like another highly recommended ingredient, urea, ammonium lactate improves the barrier function of the skin (Archives of Dermatological Research, June 1996).

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”