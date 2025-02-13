English musician Cavetown crosses pond and continent to play sold-out Knitting Factory

By From staff reports

English singer-songwriter Cavetown will be “crossing the pond” to play a sold-out show in Spokane.

Cavetown, aka Robin Daniel Skinner, began his musical career posting covers on YouTube and independently releasing music on online platforms such as Bandcamp.

Cavetown’s sound features that of bedroom pop, lo-fi, indie rock and alternative.

Known for songs like “Devil Town,” “Lemon Boy,” “This is Home” and more, Cavetown has collaborated with artists like British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and rock group Pierce the Veil, the latter of which performed the Gorge Amphitheatre last summer opening for blink-128.

Cavetown will play a sold-out Knitting Factory Sunday night and will be joined by Illuminati Hotties.