Fred Hutch ending DEI initiatives in response to Trump orders

By Lauren Girgis Seattle Times

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives due to President Donald Trump’s executive order ending federal funding to agencies that have DEI programs, according to an email to staff.

The email sent Thursday morning from Fred Hutch’s president and vice president, obtained by the Seattle Times, said the center’s research funding relies “extensively” on federal funds, with 70% of its annual research portfolio, or $400 million, at risk.

According to the email, Fred Hutch had to immediately end its DEI programs “due to several significant federal grant applications that must be submitted to agencies.”

“Without these funds now or in the future, it would create a significant and unsustainable impact on our programs and our people,” the email said. “Simply put, without federal funding, we can’t fulfill our mission.”

In an emailed statement, Fred Hutch spokesperson Christina VerHeul said it was a “difficult decision” to terminate the cancer research institute’s DEI programs.

The announcement is the latest episode in the right-wing war on DEI that has already unraveled efforts nationwide, particularly at universities and corporations.

The letter to Fred Hutch staff said there would be “significant changes” to DEI efforts in the coming days and weeks, impacting the website, policies and educational opportunities.

VerHeul said changes to staff are “still being determined,” but no layoffs are planned. Fred Hutch’s DEI leadership includes chief DEI officer Paul Buckley and Dr. Christopher Li, vice president of faculty affairs and diversity.

The website for the DEI team and the DEI landing page was taken off the Fred Hutch website Thursday evening.

“At Fred Hutch, we believe in supporting the health of all people by identifying and addressing institutional and systemic injustice and racism in health and cancer care,” the website read before it was removed. DEI programs included research to reduce health disparities and efforts to enhance diversity in recruitment.

Racial disparities in cancer incidence and outcomes are well-documented, with research showing they are driven by structural, economic and socioenvironmental inequities that are rooted in racism and discrimination, according to KFF, a health policy research organization.

Black people have the highest mortality rate for most leading cancer types and the overall rate of cancer screening is lower among people of color. Alongside discrimination and bias within health care, according to KFF, genetics drive such disparities.

“While we understand how difficult these changes may be for our employees, patients, donors and community, we remain focused on our unifying impact and committed to a culture of respect for all people,” VerHeul’s statement said.

In June, the cancer center recommitted to DEI efforts, stating in a news release that Fred Hutch stood out “for its early, authentic, substantial and enduring commitment.”

Dr. Tom Lynch, president and director of Fred Hutch, who sent the letter to staff on Thursday, spoke during the center’s fourth annual DEI summit in June.

“In a climate where even the phrase DEI has become a political lightning rod, it is essential that we recommit to the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, which are central to our mission to eradicate cancer and infectious diseases,” Lynch said at the time.