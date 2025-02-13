Man shoots gun into Rick’s Ringside Pub, no injuries

A 31-year-old man stuck a gun through the doorway of Rick’s Ringside Pub and fired at the bartender, court records say.

Spokane police arrested Gibson Riklon on suspicion of a drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Riklon was in the bar and told to leave because he had a gun on his person, court documents say. A few moments later, he allegedly fired two rounds in the direction of the bartender.

No one was injured.

When police responded to the pub in the Garland District, they were informed the person who shot into the bar was wearing a “Hey Arnold!” sweatshirt and left in a silver sedan, court documents say.

Police eventually located the car and tried to stop it, but the person driving sped away. When the car was found again, it was abandoned.

An officer and his K9 tracked footprints in the snow leading from the car to an area of North Normandie Street, where Riklon was found hiding under a truck and arrested, court records say.