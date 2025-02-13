Spokane Symphony to perform reimagined Vivaldi piece ‘Four Seasons’

From staff reports

Concertgoers spending their Valentine’s Day with the Spokane Symphony can expect a unique rendition of Vivaldi’s famed “Four Seasons.”

In 2012, Vivaldi’s aptly named set of concertos that explore each of the seasons was reimagined by classical composer Max Richter.

This recomposition is encompassed by Richter’s original music while also bringing Vivaldi to the modern era with a postmodern, minimalistic twist.

The performance will feature electronica and visuals by Spokane’s own Darrien Mack, also known as Rosethrow. Mack will also be the after-party disc jockey – which is included with the ticket.

Tickets for the Friday night show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox start at $39.50 and can be purchased through the Fox website, foxtheaterspokane.org.